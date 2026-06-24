Zohran Mamdani Defends AIPAC Criticism as Democrats Stay Largely Silent

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News
Royal Bank of Canada Ordered to Pay $4.25 Million Penalty Over Consumer Protection Breach
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has been ordered to pay a $4.25 million administrative monetary penalty...
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Austrian GP
FIA Clears Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari After Extensive Technical Inspection Ahead of Austrian GP
Lewis Hamilton and Scuderia Ferrari have received a significant boost ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix...
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News
Pope Leo XIV Sends €100,000 Emergency Aid to Venezuela After Deadly Earthquakes
Pope Leo XIV has approved an emergency donation of €100,000 to assist victims of the devastating...
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FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi Honoured With Record-Breaking 85-Foot Statue in Argentina After World Cup Triumph
Lionel Messi has received one of the most remarkable tributes of his illustrious career, with Argentina...
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E! News
JD Vance and Usha Vance’s Viral Podcast Moment Sparks Online Debate
A Father’s Day episode of Second Lady Usha Vance’s children’s podcast has unexpectedly become one of...
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Business
KPMG Australia Leadership Shake-Up Deepens Audit Scandal
KPMG Australia is facing renewed scrutiny after its chairman and two senior audit partners announced their departures...
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Austrian GP
Toto Wolff Issues Championship Warning Ahead of Austrian Grand Prix
Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has admitted his team faces a significant challenge in the...
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E! News
Hailey Bieber Turns Heads in New SKIMS Campaign for Everyday Cotton Collection
Model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber is the face of the newest campaign from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, highlighting...
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News
Iran Rejects US Claims on Nuclear Inspections as Fresh Talks Signal Diplomatic Breakthrough
Iran suspended access to certain nuclear facilities after strikes carried out by Israel and the United...
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FIFA World Cup
Seattle’s FIFA World Cup Pride Match Puts Egypt and Iran in Global Spotlight
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set for one of its most talked-about group-stage encounters with...