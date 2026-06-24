Zohran Mamdani Defends AIPAC Criticism as Democrats Stay Largely Silent

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing renewed scrutiny after defending remarks aimed at the pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), comments that critics say crossed a line, while supporters argue they were directed at political influence rather than Jewish communities.

The controversy began after Mamdani criticized what he described as “dark money” spending in political campaigns and referred to forces preserving the political status quo as “monsters” during a rally supporting progressive candidates in New York congressional races.

The remarks quickly drew condemnation from several Jewish organizations and elected officials, while many Democratic leaders chose not to publicly weigh in.

Jewish Organizations Condemn the Language

Leaders from major Jewish advocacy groups accused Zohran Mamdani of using rhetoric that echoed longstanding antisemitic tropes related to power and influence.

Ted Deutch, head of the American Jewish Committee, criticized the mayor’s choice of words, arguing that language describing fellow New Yorkers as “monsters” was harmful and inflammatory.

Meanwhile, Josh Gottheimer, one of the most outspoken pro-Israel Democrats in Congress, argued that criticism of AIPAC framed in such terms risked reinforcing negative stereotypes.

The debate has reignited broader discussions over where criticism of Israeli government policies or lobbying organizations ends and antisemitic rhetoric begins.

Mamdani Stands Firm

Mamdani rejected accusations that his comments about AIPAC were antisemitic, saying they were directed at political organizations and campaign financing practices rather than any religious or ethnic group.

The mayor explained that his use of the term “monsters” was inspired by writings associated with Italian political philosopher Antonio Gramsci and was intended as a broader critique of entrenched political systems and super PAC influence.

According to Mamdani, his criticism focused on organizations like AIPAC, which he believes help maintain policies that contribute to ongoing suffering in Gaza and elsewhere in the Middle East.

He also pointed to concerns about political spending, arguing that large sums of money continue to shape elections and discourage open debate on foreign policy issues.

Progressive Allies Rally Behind the Mayor

Several progressive Democrats and candidates aligned with Mamdani defended his remarks.

Claire Valdez, who has received Mamdani’s endorsement in a congressional race, argued that criticism of lobbying organizations and political spending should not automatically be interpreted as antisemitism.

Similarly, Antonio Reynoso voiced support for Mamdani’s broader critique of AIPAC’s role in political campaigns.

Supporters say the controversy reflects growing divisions within the Democratic Party over U.S. policy toward Israel and the war in Gaza.

Democratic Leadership Largely Avoids the Fight

Notably, several high-profile Democrats declined to comment publicly on the dispute.

Among those remaining silent were Hakeem Jeffries and Adriano Espaillat, both influential figures in New York politics.

Political analysts say the lack of response highlights the delicate position many Democrats face as tensions over Israel, Gaza, campaign financing, and party unity continue to intensify ahead of upcoming elections.

As the debate unfolds, Mamdani’s comments have become another flashpoint in the broader national conversation about political advocacy, free speech, foreign policy, and the boundaries of acceptable political rhetoric.