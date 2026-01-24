Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Wedding Drama: DJ Fat Tony Speaks Out on ‘Awkward’ Mother-Son Dance

Some reports, including from British Vogue, have contradicted Marnoch’s version, claiming Brooklyn had already shared his first dance with Nicola earlier in the evening. The BBC has contacted Marc Anthony for comment, while David and Victoria Beckham have yet to publicly respond to their son’s allegations.

The long-simmering tension surrounding Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s wedding has erupted back into the spotlight, after the event’s DJ, Fat Tony, publicly addressed the now-infamous Victoria & Brooklyn Beckham mother-son dance that has fueled years of speculation about the Beckham family feud.

Speaking on British television, celebrity DJ Fat Tony — whose real name is Tony Marnoch — described the moment between Brooklyn Beckham and his mother, Victoria Beckham, as “really awkward for everyone in the room.” His account follows Brooklyn’s explosive Instagram post earlier this week, in which he accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of humiliating him on his wedding day and prioritizing “Brand Beckham” over their son’s happiness.

What Happened During the Wedding Dance?

According to Marnoch, the confusion unfolded during a live performance by singer Marc Anthony at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s lavish April 2022 wedding. Guests reportedly expected the newlyweds’ first dance to take place when Anthony invited Brooklyn onto the stage.

Instead, Anthony called for “the most beautiful woman in the room” — and then named Victoria Beckham, not the bride.

“The next minute, everyone’s expecting it to be Nicola,” Marnoch explained. “But Victoria goes up on stage, Brooklyn is devastated, and Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out.”

The DJ emphasized that while social media memes have exaggerated the moment, the discomfort stemmed from timing rather than inappropriate behavior. “There was no slut-dropping, no Spice Girl action,” he said, dismissing viral exaggerations.

Brooklyn Beckham’s Reaction and Family Fallout

Brooklyn Beckham later described the dance as “very inappropriate,” saying he felt “uncomfortable” and “humiliated” in front of wedding guests. Marnoch acknowledged that perception matters more than intent.

“If Brooklyn felt it was inappropriate and awkward, then it was inappropriate and awkward,” he said, adding that the following day’s brunch was even worse, as guests openly discussed the incident.

The DJ suggested the dance was only a symptom of a deeper family rift. “This is a very small part of a bigger problem,” he said, noting that the newlyweds left the celebrations “devastated.”

Conflicting Accounts and Silence from the Beckhams

Some reports, including from British Vogue, have contradicted Marnoch’s version, claiming Brooklyn had already shared his first dance with Nicola earlier in the evening. The BBC has contacted Marc Anthony for comment, while David and Victoria Beckham have yet to publicly respond to their son’s allegations.

For now, the DJ believes the focus should be less on memes and more on the emotional fallout. “Parents have lost their child, and a son has lost his parents,” Marnoch said. “That’s what people are missing.”