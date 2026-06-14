Khamenei Funeral to Begin on US Independence Day as Iran Announces National Ceremonies

The funeral has been delayed by more than 100 days due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Under Islamic tradition, burials are typically conducted within 24 hours, though wartime conditions can permit exceptions. Combined with the decision to begin ceremonies on July 4, the 250th anniversary of US Independence Day, has drawn international attention, given Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s long-standing opposition to Washington.

Iran has announced the dates for funeral ceremonies honoring late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with proceedings set to begin on July 4, coinciding with the United States’ Independence Day. The timing adds symbolic weight to an already historic moment in the region following months of conflict and diplomatic efforts.

The ceremonies will conclude with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s burial in the holy city of Mashhad on July 9, according to Iranian state media.

Funeral Ceremonies to Span Multiple Cities

Iranian officials confirmed that the state funeral will be held across several key cities, reflecting Khamenei’s importance in the country’s political and religious history.

The funeral process begins in Tehran on July 4 and 5, where Khamenei’s body will reportedly lie in state at Tehran Mosalla. A large public procession is scheduled in the capital on July 6.

The ceremonies will then move to the religious city of Qom on July 7 before concluding in Mashhad, Khamenei’s birthplace, where he is expected to be buried at the Imam Reza Shrine on July 9.

Additional memorial services are also expected for members of Khamenei’s family who reportedly died in the same military strikes earlier this year.

More Than 100 Days After His Death

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who led Iran from 1989 until his death, was reportedly killed on February 28 during the opening phase of US and Israeli airstrikes against Iran.

The funeral has been delayed by more than 100 days due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Under Islamic tradition, burials are typically conducted within 24 hours, though wartime conditions can permit exceptions.

The delay, combined with the decision to begin ceremonies on July 4—the 250th anniversary of US Independence Day, has drawn international attention, given Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s long-standing opposition to Washington.

Diplomatic Efforts Continue Amid Regional Tensions

The funeral announcement comes as diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States appear to be entering a critical phase.

Recent reports indicate discussions surrounding a possible peace agreement that could address issues such as maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and the easing of naval restrictions. However, Iranian officials have signaled caution regarding the timing of any formal agreement.

Nuclear negotiations are also expected to remain part of broader diplomatic discussions in the coming months.

Millions Expected to Attend

Iranian authorities are preparing for massive crowds during the funeral events. Officials have reportedly estimated that between 15 million and 20 million people could participate in ceremonies in Tehran alone.

Visitors from across the Middle East and the wider Shiite world are also expected to attend. Delegations from countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India have reportedly expressed interest in participating.

Khamenei’s death marks the end of a 36-year era in Iranian politics. As the nation prepares for days of mourning, attention is also turning toward Iran’s future leadership and the evolving balance of power in the region.

The funeral ceremonies are likely to become one of the largest public events in modern Iranian history, underscoring Khamenei’s enduring influence on the Islamic Republic.