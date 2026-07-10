Patrick Dempsey Rules Out Maine Senate Bid, Says His Greatest Service Is Outside Politics

Calls for new leadership have intensified after Democratic nominee Graham Platner faced serious allegations of sexual misconduct from two women. Platner has denied the allegations and has not withdrawn from the race.

Actor and philanthropist Patrick Dempsey has ended speculation about a possible run for the U.S. Senate, saying he has no plans to enter politics and believes his greatest contribution to society lies outside elected office.

The Maine native made his position clear in an opinion article published this week, explaining that while he was honored by those encouraging him to seek public office, he ultimately concluded that a Senate campaign was not the right path.

“As I reflected on all of this, I kept coming back to one question: Do I truly want to serve in Congress?” Dempsey wrote. “I realized the answer is no.”

Choosing service over politics

Patrick Dempsey said public service remains a deeply honorable calling, but he believes his impact is greater through the work he has already dedicated himself to over the past several years. The 60-year-old actor is the founder of the Dempsey Center, a nonprofit organization established in 2008 following his mother Amanda Dempsey’s battle with ovarian cancer.

The organization provides free support services, counseling, wellness programs, and resources for cancer patients and their families across Maine.

With centers in Lewiston, Portland and Westbrook, the Dempsey Center has become one of the state’s best-known charitable healthcare organizations.

According to Patrick Dempsey, continuing to expand that mission offers him a more meaningful way to serve the people of Maine than holding elected office in the Maine Senate.

Senate race remains in flux

Dempsey’s announcement comes as Maine’s Democratic Party navigates uncertainty surrounding its Maine Senate race.

Calls for new leadership have intensified after Democratic nominee Graham Platner faced serious allegations of sexual misconduct from two women. Platner has denied the allegations and has not withdrawn from the race.

Several Democratic leaders have publicly urged him to step aside, prompting speculation over potential replacement candidates.

Patrick Dempsey had emerged as one of several high-profile names mentioned by political observers and supporters eager to find a new nominee capable of challenging long-serving Republican Senator Susan Collins, who is seeking another term as the Maine Senator.

However, the actor made it clear he has no intention of joining the race.

No endorsement, but a message for future leaders

Although Dempsey declined to endorse any potential Democratic candidate, he outlined the qualities he hopes Maine voters will see in whoever eventually contests the Senate seat.

He called for leadership rooted in empathy, cooperation, and public service rather than political power.

According to Dempsey, effective leaders should be willing to listen before speaking, work constructively with people holding opposing views, and remain focused on serving communities rather than personal ambition.

His comments arrive at a time when political polarization continues to dominate national debates, with voters increasingly demanding candidates capable of bipartisan cooperation.

From television icon to community advocate

Dempsey remains internationally recognized for portraying Dr. Derek Shepherd, popularly known as “McDreamy,” in the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

While his acting career has included numerous film and television projects, he has increasingly devoted time to philanthropy, healthcare advocacy, and fundraising through the Dempsey Center.

His charitable work has earned widespread recognition both within Maine and nationally, reinforcing his reputation as a community leader beyond the entertainment industry.

Over the years, Dempsey has consistently emphasized the importance of accessible cancer care and emotional support for patients and families facing life-changing diagnoses.

Focus remains on Maine communities

By ruling out a Senate campaign, Dempsey appears determined to continue building the legacy of the Dempsey Center while remaining active in public life through nonprofit work rather than elected office.

His announcement may disappoint some supporters who believed his popularity and statewide recognition could reshape Maine’s Senate race.

Still, Dempsey insists that meaningful public service can take many forms, and for him, helping families navigate cancer remains the mission where he can make the greatest difference.

As Maine’s Senate contest continues to evolve, one potential candidate has stepped aside—but not from serving the people of his home state.