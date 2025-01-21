Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Biden’s Final Act: Pardons for Fauci, Milley, and Jan. 6 Panel Members Guard Against Trump’s Return

Act Pardons for Fauci, Milley, and Jan. 6 Panel Members Guard Against Trump’s Return Fauci Pardon Miley Pardon Liz Cheney Pardon J6 Pardon Jan 6 House Committe Pardon Biden pardon Adam Schiff

Trump Presidency

Biden’s Final Act: Pardons for Fauci, Milley, and Jan. 6 Panel Members Guard Against Trump’s Return

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a historic and unprecedented move, President Joe Biden issued a sweeping set of preemptive pardons in the final moments of his presidency. This bold exercise of executive power aimed to shield prominent public servants from potential retaliation under the new Trump administration. This included Dr. Anthony Fauci’s pardon, retired Gen. Mark Milley’s pardon, and House committee members who investigated the January 6 Capitol attack. The decision has drawn both praise and controversy, highlighting Biden’s commitment to protecting those he believes served the nation honourably.

Shielding Against “Revenge Politics”

The pardons come amidst fears that the incoming Trump administration could target its political adversaries. Trump had openly discussed the possibility of retribution against those who had challenged him, including Anthony Fauci, Milley, and the January 6 committee. Biden’s statement emphasized that the pardons were not an admission of guilt but a necessary step to protect individuals from politically motivated investigations.

“Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country,” Biden said, adding, “Even when individuals have done nothing wrong, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage reputations and finances.”

A Controversial Precedent

Biden’s use of preemptive pardons pushes the boundaries of executive power, granting clemency to individuals who have not been charged or formally accused of crimes. Critics argue that this sets a dangerous precedent, potentially enabling future presidents to use pardons to shield allies preemptively.

Senator Adam Schiff, who worked on the January 6 committee, expressed reservations: “I continue to believe that the grant of pardons was unnecessary and unwise. But I understand why President Biden believed he needed to take this step.”

Fauci and Milley: Defending Public Service

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert for nearly 40 years, became a polarizing figure during the COVID-19 pandemic. His science-driven approach often clashed with Trump’s untested public health ideas, making him a target of right-wing hostility. Hence, the Fauci pardon may have been necessary for President Biden.

“Despite the accomplishments my colleagues and I achieved, I have been the subject of politically motivated threats of investigation,” Fauci stated. “There is absolutely no basis for these threats. Let me be perfectly clear: I have committed no crime.”

Similarly, retired Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had openly criticized Trump’s actions surrounding the January 6 insurrection. Mark Milley expressed gratitude for the pardon, stating, “I do not wish to spend whatever remaining time the Lord grants me fighting those who unjustly might seek retribution for perceived slights.”

Trump’s Executive Orders, Day One Shockwave: Pardons, TikTok, Climate Change and a Bold ‘America First’ Reset

Jan. 6 Panel and Law Enforcement Officers

Biden extended full pardons to members and staff of the January 6 committee, as well as Capitol and Metropolitan police officers who testified about their experiences during the attack—the committee, led by Rep. Bennie Thompson and then-Rep. Liz Cheney concluded that Trump engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 election and incited the violent insurrection.

In a joint statement, Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson praised the pardons as a defence of democracy: “These are extraordinary circumstances when public servants are pardoned not for breaking the law but for upholding it.”

Historical Context and Criticism

Biden’s pardons evoke comparisons to President Gerald Ford’s 1974 pardon of Richard Nixon after the Watergate scandal. However, Biden’s actions differ in scope and intent. He focuses on preventing what he sees as political persecution rather than absolving past crimes.

Trump, in response, condemned the pardons as a defence of “very guilty people” and renewed his promises to grant clemency to his allies involved in the Capitol riot.

Legacy and Implications

Biden’s pardons underscore his belief that protecting public servants from political retaliation is essential to preserving democracy. While supporters view the move as a courageous stand against revenge politics, critics fear it may further erode norms and expand executive overreach.

As Joe Biden exits the presidency, his final act leaves a lasting mark on the nation’s political landscape, setting the stage for contentious debates over the limits of presidential power and the integrity of public service.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack at Mumbai Residence Lilavati Hospital Eliyama Philip

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack at Mumbai Residence
By January 17, 2025
SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience Sapce Program NASA

SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience
By January 16, 2025
Income Tax Return Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24 Belated ITR Missed ITR CBDT India

Income Tax Return: Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24
By January 15, 2025
David Lynch America’s Ultimate Storyteller and a Cinematic Poet Eraserhead Twin Peaks Dune Blue Velvet Lost Highway , Mulholland Drive, Inland Empire

David Lynch: America’s Ultimate Storyteller and a Cinematic Poet
By January 20, 2025
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack at Mumbai Residence Lilavati Hospital Eliyama Philip

Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Survives Knife Attack at Mumbai Residence
By January 17, 2025
Income Tax Return Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24 Belated ITR Missed ITR CBDT India

Income Tax Return: Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24
By January 15, 2025
Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy No Purchase, No Stay, No restrooms, No Wifi Howard Schultz Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol Open Door Policy

Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy: No Purchase, No Stay
By January 15, 2025
Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)

Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans
By January 15, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience Sapce Program NASA

SpaceX Successfully Launches Two Private Lunar Landers, Blue Ghost and Resilience
By January 16, 2025
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
By January 13, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs National Weather Service LA Suburbs Wild Fire California

Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs
By January 8, 2025
Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts

Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts
By December 6, 2024
Apple TV+ Renews ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 Vince Vaughn Returns as Yancy Ted Lasso Scrubs Bill Lawrence

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Renews ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2: Vince Vaughn Returns as Yancy
Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage

Album Drop

Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage
New Kanye West 'Ye' Snippet from Bully Album Leaks Online_Ty Dolla _ Vultures 2_Kai Cenat_Preacher Man

Hip Hop/ Rap

New Kanye West ‘Ye’ Snippet from Bully Album Leaks Online
Mashable is a global, multi-platform media and entertainment company For more queries and news contact us on this Email: info@mashablepartners.com
To Top
Loading...