Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump—Again—Using Taylor Swift’s “Actually Romantic”

Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump—Again—Using Taylor Swift’s “Actually Romantic”

Trump Presidency

Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump—Again—Using Taylor Swift’s “Actually Romantic”

California’s governor turns pop culture into political power.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

California Governor Gavin Newsom is once again turning to Taylor Swift for political inspiration—and this time, he’s doing it with her latest hit, “Actually Romantic.”

In a new viral Instagram video, Gavin Newsom cleverly paired the song from Taylor Swift’s chart-topping album The Life of a Showgirl with a montage of his past interactions with Donald Trump. The video showcases photos of their most awkward exchanges and screenshots of Trump’s social media insults—often referring to the governor as “Newscum.”

As Taylor Swift’s playful lyrics play—“It’s actually sweet / All the time you’ve spent on me / It’s actually wild all the effort you put in / It’s actually romantic”—Newsom’s post reframes Trump’s mockery as flattery.



Fans Applaud Newsom’s “Chef’s Kiss” Humor

The internet loved it. Within hours, Gavin Newsom’s post drew thousands of likes and comments.

No one works harder than Gavin’s social media team,” one user commented, while another quipped, “Whoever pitched this deserves a raise.” Others simply called the video “chef’s kiss.”

It’s not Gavin Newsom’s first time using Taylor Swift’s discography as political shade. Earlier this year, he clapped back at Trump’s angry tweets with Swift’s 2019 anthem “You Need to Calm Down,” highlighting the lyric: “Say it in the street, that’s a knockout / But you say it in a tweet, that’s a cop-out.”

Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom

Taylor Swift’s “Actually Romantic”: The Song Behind the Shade

While Gavin Newsom’s post gave Swift’s song a political twist, the pop icon herself explained the more profound message behind “Actually Romantic.”

Trump’s National Guard Order Blocked—Temporarily—as Legal Fight Over LA Deployment Heats Up

In an Amazon Music interview for The Life of a Showgirl: Track-by-Track Edition, Swift said the track explores the strange flattery hidden in obsession. “It’s about realizing someone has had a one-sided adversarial relationship with you,” Swift said. “They’ve made you a big part of their world, even when you weren’t thinking about them. It’s actually pretty romantic, if you really think about it.”

That sentiment seems tailor-made for Newsom’s response to Trump—turning resentment into recognition, hostility into humor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gavin Newsom (@gavinnewsom)

Pop Culture Politics at Its Sharpest

Newsom’s use of Taylor Swift’s lyrics reflects a broader trend: politicians leveraging pop culture to connect with digital audiences. With his quick wit and meme-savvy strategy, the California governor has carved out a unique online persona that resonates with both younger voters and political observers.

By using “Actually Romantic” to reframe Donald Trump’s jabs, Newsom showcased the power of humor, irony, and music in modern political messaging. As one X (formerly Twitter) user put it: “Gavin Newsom doesn’t fight fire with fire—he fights it with Taylor Swift.”

“Actually Romantic” appears on Taylor Swift’s 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, which has dominated streaming platforms since its October 3 release. The song’s themes of attention, rivalry, and irony couldn’t have found a more fitting political echo than in Newsom’s viral post.

  • Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump—Again—Using Taylor Swift’s “Actually Romantic”
  • Gavin Newsom
  • Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump—Again—Using Taylor Swift’s “Actually Romantic”
  • Gavin Newsom

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Trump Presidency

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU
By October 7, 2025
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Premiere — Affleck Says She Was “Born to Play” the Role

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Premiere — Affleck Says She Was “Born to Play” the Role
By October 7, 2025
Trump Floats Pardons for Diddy and Ghislaine Maxwell in Baffling Oval Office Exchange

Trump Floats Pardons for Diddy and Ghislaine Maxwell in Baffling Oval Office Exchange
By October 7, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattison Stuns in the First Trailer for Die My Love, Lynne Ramsay’s New Psychological Thriller

Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in the First Trailer for Die My Love, Lynne Ramsay’s New Psychological Thriller
By October 7, 2025
Dwayne Johnson Responds to “The Smashing Machine” Flop ‘You Can’t Control Box Office Results’ Bennie Safidie

Dwayne Johnson Responds to “The Smashing Machine” Flop: ‘You Can’t Control Box Office Results’
By October 7, 2025
Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU
By October 7, 2025
Mattel Partners with OpenAI to Test Sora 2, the Next-Gen AI Video Model Revolutionizing Toy Design

Mattel Partners with OpenAI to Test Sora 2, the Next-Gen AI Video Model Revolutionizing Toy Design
By October 7, 2025
Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU
By October 7, 2025
OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD

OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD
By October 6, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD

OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD
By October 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Skylark Labs and ideaForge Announce $35M Multi-Year Drone Deal

Skylark Labs and ideaForge Announce $35M Multi-Year Drone Deal
By October 1, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Mobile Phones

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS

Food

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS
To Top
Loading...