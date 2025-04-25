The Yagas Cast a Spell with Daring Debut Album Midnight Minuet

Vera Farmiga, the Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress known for her roles in The Conjuring and Up in the Air, is now the magnetic frontwoman of alt-rock outfit The Yagas. The band has just released their debut full-length album, Midnight Minuet — a bold, theatrical, and emotionally-charged collection that has critics buzzing. Blending alternative rock, synth, prog-metal, and shadowy aesthetics, Midnight Minuet is more than an introduction — it’s a sonic manifesto. The 10-track record has been widely praised as a “hypnotic and daring” work that “defies expectations.”

A Spellbinding Journey of Sound and Story

Midnight Minuet includes previous singles like “The Crying Room,” “She’s Walking Down,” and the brooding “Life Of A Widow,” and introduces new standout “I Am” — the first song the band wrote together. From track to track, Vera Farmiga delivers impassioned vocals that shift from whispered sorrow to howling catharsis, backed by sprawling instrumentals from guitarist Mark Visconti, bassist Mike Davis, drummer Jason Bowman, and producer/keyboardist Renn Hawkey (Farmiga’s husband and former member of alt-metal band Deadsy).

Vera Farmiga’s The Yagas describe the album as “a spell, brewed in a cauldron of melancholy and madness,” humorously noting that some of the lyrics were written on tax forms and Zoom call notes. At the same time, recording took place everywhere from bedrooms to basements — complete with cameo backing howls from a local coyote.

Visions, Vengeance, and Vulnerability

Each track on The Yaga’s Midnight Minuet weaves its narrative. “The Crying Room,” inspired by family trauma tied to the war in Ukraine, features Eugene Hütz of Gogol Bordello and has a haunting music video drenched in symbolism and catharsis. “She’s Walking Down,” which Farmiga also directed, captures a recurring nightmare of her daughter in peril and is a cinematic blend of menace and mystery.

“Life Of A Widow,” born from a post-surgery beat by Hawkey, channels anticipatory grief into a gripping, emotional anthem. The album closes with the title track, a slow-burning finale that mirrors the album’s balance of tenderness and terror.

A Band with Purpose Beyond the Music

Formed in 2023 at the Rock Academy in Woodstock, New York, The Yagas are named after Baba Yaga, the mythical Slavic witch. Like their namesake, the band thrives on transformation, leaping from industrial breakdowns to ethereal refrains in a heartbeat. They’ve already drawn comparisons to A Perfect Circle and The Cure — and with over 3 million streams and views since debuting last fall, their momentum is undeniable.

In addition to their music, The Yagas are supporting Ukrainian relief efforts through performances and merchandise benefiting Support Action Ukraine, including a stirring rendition of “Chervona Ruta” featuring Farmiga and Hütz.

Dark, Daring, and Unforgettable

With Midnight Minuet, The Yagas deliver a debut that’s as theatrical as it is heartfelt. It’s a record that demands close listening — one that doesn’t just introduce a band, but invites you into their spellbound world.

