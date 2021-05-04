Covid-19: Manulife pledges $250,000 towards pandemic relief efforts in Asia

COVID-19 is currently resurging with devastating impacts in parts of Asia. In response, Manulife is donating 250,000 (CAD) to? Project HOPE.? This contribution will go towards providing much needed supplies for healthcare facilities including oxygen, ICU beds, PPE kits, and other critical medical supplies?in India and regions across Asia most highly impacted by the pandemic. In addition to this donation, Manulife is activating its employee matching program to further enable its global team to support those communities in Asia.









“The pandemic is having a devastating impact on communities, customers and colleagues in many parts of Asia, especially in India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, and the Philippines,” said Karen Leggett, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Manulife. “With healthcare facilities under extraordinary strain, Manulife is proud to support Project HOPE in providing life-saving supplies for healthcare providers to help the people who need it the most.” “Project HOPE is incredibly grateful for the support from Manulife,” said Cinira Baldi, Vice President, Chief Development & Communications Officer, Project HOPE.

“It’s so important for all sectors around the world to come together to assist at this critical moment. Until COVID-19 is under control in all countries, it remains a global threat to us all.” Over the past year, Manulife contributed nearly 5 million to the community focused on several critical fronts in response to COVID-19, including food security for the most vulnerable; supporting the well-being of health care workers; enabling mental health support through digital programs; and facilitating matching donations and virtual volunteer programs.