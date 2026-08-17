Johnny Depp could be sailing back into the Pirates of the Caribbean universe. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that he and his team are in discussions with Depp about a potential return as Captain Jack Sparrow in the long-awaited Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The revelation instantly reignites one of Hollywood’s biggest comeback stories. Johnny Depp has not appeared as the iconic pirate since 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, but Bruckheimer’s comments suggest the door to Sparrow’s return may finally be open.

Speaking with Deadline at Disney’s D23 event, Jerry Bruckheimer delivered the clearest update yet on the franchise’s future.

“We’re talking to Johnny. We’re working on a screenplay. Hopefully we can get this done.”

That doesn’t mean Depp has officially signed on, but it confirms talks are happening.

Jack Sparrow Could Be Back

Johnny Depp first played Jack Sparrow in 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. What began as an unconventional take on a pirate quickly became one of the defining performances of his career.

The role earned Johnny Depp an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and turned Jack Sparrow into one of Disney’s most recognizable characters.

He subsequently returned for four sequels: Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End, On Stranger Tides and Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Together, the five films generated approximately $4.5 billion worldwide, making Pirates of the Caribbean one of Disney’s most commercially successful live-action franchises.

Depp’s return could therefore provide a major boost for Pirates 6.

‘Pirates 6’ May Not Be Just a Jack Sparrow Movie

However, there is a major twist.

According to reports about the project, the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie could be an evolution of the franchise rather than simply another Jack Sparrow adventure.

Margot Robbie has previously been connected to a separate Pirates project, and sources indicate that the sixth installment could focus primarily on a new female protagonist, with Jack Sparrow potentially appearing in a supporting role.

That strategy would let Disney bring back its most famous pirate while introducing a new generation of characters.

Whether Johnny Depp would accept such an arrangement remains unclear.

Years of Development Hell

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has spent years trapped in development.

Multiple writers have worked on versions of the screenplay, including Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick before Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott became involved.

The project has repeatedly changed direction, leaving fans wondering whether Disney would ultimately revive the franchise at all.

Jerry Bruckheimer’s latest comments suggest the studio is once again seriously pursuing the movie.

The timing could also be significant.

The most recent installment, Dead Men Tell No Tales, earned around $796 million globally, making it the franchise’s lowest-grossing film despite remaining a major box-office success.

Depp’s Hollywood Comeback Gets Another Boost

A return as Jack Sparrow would be another major development in Johnny Depp’s post-trial career.

Following his highly publicized legal battle with Amber Heard, the actor has gradually returned to major film projects.

He has been attached to upcoming movies including Ebenezer and the thriller Day Drinker, while continuing to rebuild his presence in Hollywood.

For fans, however, no project would carry quite the same emotional weight as seeing Depp once again put on Sparrow’s costume.

Disney Has a Billion-Dollar Opportunity

The prospect of Depp returning creates an obvious marketing weapon for Disney: Jack Sparrow is back.

That alone could generate enormous nostalgia and renewed interest in a franchise dormant on the big screen for years.

But until a deal is signed, Depp’s return remains a possibility rather than a certainty.

For now, Bruckheimer has confirmed the most important part: the conversations are happening, and a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 screenplay is being developed.

After years of uncertainty, Captain Jack Sparrow may finally be preparing to return to the sea.