California Fitness Club Sued After Toddler Allegedly Suffers Brain Injury in Childcare Accident

A Southern California fitness club is facing a major lawsuit after the parents of a toddler alleged their son suffered a traumatic brain injury when a childcare employee threw him into the air and failed to catch him during supervised care.

The lawsuit, filed in California on July 2, accuses The Bay Club of negligence, negligent supervision, fraud through alleged concealment of facts, emotional distress and battery following the March 17, 2025 incident at its childcare facility in El Segundo.

Parents Allege Child Was Thrown Several Feet Into the Air

According to court documents, the child, identified only by the initials C.K., was 23 months old when the incident occurred.

His parents allege that while he was under the supervision of employees at the club’s childcare center, a staff member lifted and tossed him into the air, reportedly reaching approximately six feet above the floor before failing to catch him.

The lawsuit claims the toddler struck his head on a hardwood floor before the employee also fell backward and landed on top of him.

The parents contend that the impact caused a concussion and traumatic brain injury that continues to affect their son months later.

Video Allegedly Contradicts Club’s Initial Account

The lawsuit states that shortly after the accident, club staff contacted the child’s parents and described the incident as a relatively minor fall.

According to the complaint, employees allegedly told the parents the child had fallen from approximately 1.5 feet, suggesting the injuries were not severe.

However, after obtaining surveillance footage several days later, the parents claim they discovered the incident was significantly more serious than initially described.

The lawsuit alleges the video shows the employee tossing the child high above her head before failing to catch him, resulting in a far greater fall than the club had reported.

The complaint further claims other staff members appeared visibly shocked immediately after the accident.

Child Diagnosed With Concussion

After picking up their son from the childcare center, the parents said they noticed extensive facial bruising, swelling, and unusual drowsiness.

Concerned about his condition, they took him to a hospital in Torrance, where medical staff reportedly performed neurological examinations and imaging studies.

Doctors diagnosed the child with a concussion, blunt head trauma, and facial injuries, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint says medical professionals questioned whether the injuries were consistent with the childcare center’s initial explanation of the fall.

The family alleges the child later experienced ongoing concussion-related symptoms, including sensitivity to light and sound, sleep disturbances, behavioral changes, and hearing problems.

Lawsuit Raises Licensing Questions

Beyond the injury itself, the lawsuit also questions whether the childcare facility was operating within California’s licensing requirements.

The complaint argues that while certain childcare programs are exempt from licensing if parents remain on-site, the Bay Club’s operations may not qualify because parents are reportedly permitted to use another club location approximately one mile away while leaving children at the El Segundo childcare center.

The club’s publicly available policies indicate parents or guardians must remain on-site during childcare reservations.

The lawsuit argues that actual practices differed from those requirements.

Bay Club Responds

In response to the litigation, The Bay Club said it could not comment on the pending legal proceedings.

In a statement, the company said the safety of members, employees and families remains its highest priority.

The company operates numerous fitness, sports, and country clubs across California, Oregon, and Washington.

Parents Seek Damages

Represented by the law firm Rosen Saba, the parents are seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, and other relief through a jury trial.

The case adds to growing scrutiny surrounding childcare safety standards and supervision practices at facilities attached to private clubs and recreational centres.

As the legal proceedings move forward, the court will determine whether negligence or misconduct contributed to the child’s injuries and whether the club’s handling of the incident complied with California childcare regulations.