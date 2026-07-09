FIFA World Cup
Justin Bieber, BTS, Madonna and Shakira to Headline FIFA’s First-Ever World Cup Halftime Show
Football and music are set to collide on one of the world’s biggest stages as Justin Bieber, BTS, Madonna, and Shakira prepare to headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup halftime show.
The landmark performance will take place during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium, introducing a Super Bowl-style entertainment spectacle to football’s biggest event for the first time.
FIFA Brings Music to the World Cup’s Biggest Stage
The halftime show is expected to last approximately 11 minutes and will feature an eclectic lineup spanning pop, K-pop, Latin music, Afrobeats and orchestral performances.
Joining the headline acts are Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus, and members of Coldplay, with the overall creative direction curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.
FIFA said the show is designed to celebrate football’s ability to unite audiences across cultures while delivering one of the most ambitious live music broadcasts ever attempted.
Bieber Returns to a Global Stage
For Justin Bieber, the event marks one of his biggest live appearances since his headline performances at Coachella earlier this year.
Speaking about his participation, the Canadian superstar said the World Cup possesses a unique ability to unite people around the globe. He added that he was especially proud that the event would also help improve educational opportunities for children through its charitable initiative.
The performance also comes after months of speculation surrounding Bieber’s touring plans following the release of his recent albums.
Music With a Global Cause
Unlike a traditional entertainment-only halftime show, FIFA confirmed the concert will also raise awareness for the Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to generate $100 million to improve access to education and football opportunities for children worldwide.
According to organizers, proceeds and awareness generated by the event will support youth development programs across multiple countries.
Global Citizen co-founder Hugh Evans described the performance as one of the largest artist collaborations assembled for a humanitarian cause in decades, predicting it could become one of the most-watched live music broadcasts in history.
Shakira Continues Her World Cup Legacy
Shakira returns to football’s grandest stage after delivering several of the tournament’s most memorable musical moments over the years. Her 2010 anthem “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” remains one of the most recognizable FIFA World Cup songs ever recorded.
This year, she has contributed another official tournament track, “Dai Dai,” alongside Burna Boy, extending her long-standing association with football’s biggest competition.
Burna Boy said performing during the World Cup Final represents both an honor and an opportunity to showcase African music to billions of viewers worldwide.
Football’s Biggest Final Gets Bigger
The inaugural halftime show represents a significant evolution in FIFA’s presentation of the World Cup Final, blending elite football with global entertainment in a format familiar to audiences of major American sporting events.
With some of music’s biggest stars sharing the stage, FIFA hopes the event will attract an even wider international audience while reinforcing messages of unity, peace and inclusion.
As the remaining teams battle for football’s ultimate prize, anticipation is now building not only for the championship match but also for what promises to be one of the most star-studded halftime performances ever staged.