Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Kimi Antonelli Claims Maiden Formula 1 Sprint Victory at Silverstone Ahead of Lewis Hamilton

Kimi Antonelli Claims Maiden Formula 1 Sprint Victory at Silverstone Ahead of Lewis Hamilton Lando Norris British Grand Prix GP

British GP

Kimi Antonelli Claims Maiden Formula 1 Sprint Victory at Silverstone Ahead of Lewis Hamilton

Plunge Sports

By

Published on

Kimi Antonelli delivered a breakthrough performance at the 2026 British Grand Prix Sprint, securing his first Formula 1 Sprint victory after holding off Lewis Hamilton in an action-packed race at Silverstone on Saturday.

The young Mercedes driver converted his front-row start into a memorable win, crossing the finish line ahead of Ferrari’s Hamilton. In contrast, McLaren driver Lando Norris delighted home supporters by completing the podium in third place.

The victory also strengthened Antonelli’s position in the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship, adding valuable Sprint points ahead of qualifying and Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Antonelli Holds His Nerve for Historic Sprint Win

Kimi Antonelli showed composure throughout the 17-lap British GP Sprint race despite constant pressure from seven-time world champion Hamilton.

The Mercedes driver managed tyre wear, battery deployment and race pace effectively before gradually increasing his advantage during the closing laps.

After taking the chequered flag, Antonelli celebrated enthusiastically over team radio.

“Let’s go! Now we focus on the next one,” the Italian said after securing his maiden Sprint victory.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff congratulated the youngster immediately after the finish, jokingly asking whether setting the fastest lap had made him happier.

“It made me happier,” Antonelli replied.

Hamilton Excites Home Fans Despite Missing Victory

Although victory slipped away, Lewis Hamilton produced another encouraging performance for Ferrari in front of a packed British crowd.

The home favourite briefly stayed within one second of Antonelli during the middle stages but gradually lost ground as the Mercedes found additional pace.

Hamilton eventually crossed the finish line in second place, earning seven Sprint championship points and receiving loud applause from Silverstone spectators.

Fans continued chanting his name after the race, highlighting the enduring support enjoyed by Britain’s most successful Formula 1 driver.

Hamilton also embraced Antonelli after the finish, congratulating the young race winner in a display of sportsmanship.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Norris Completes Podium at Home Race

McLaren’s Lando Norris delivered another consistent performance to secure third place at his home circuit.

Despite suggesting before the race that rival cars appeared quicker, Norris maintained a comfortable gap over the chasing pack throughout much of the Sprint.

His result gives McLaren additional momentum heading into qualifying, with the British driver remaining optimistic about challenging for victory in Sunday’s main Grand Prix.

Russell, Leclerc, and Verstappen Locked in Fierce Battle

One of the Sprint’s most entertaining contests unfolded behind the podium positions.

Mercedes driver George Russell eventually claimed fourth after battling Max Verstappen for several laps.

The duel allowed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to close the gap before overtaking Verstappen himself later in the race.

Russell ultimately held onto fourth place, while Leclerc finished fifth ahead of Verstappen in sixth.

Sprint Points Finishers

The top eight drivers scored points in the Sprint race:

  1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 8 points
  2. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 7 points
  3. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 6 points
  4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 5 points
  5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 4 points
  6. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 3 points
  7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 2 points
  8. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 1 point

Lawson’s result, however, remained under post-race investigation following an intense battle with teammate Isack Hadjar for the final points-paying position.

Tactical Racing Shapes Sprint Contest

Modern Formula 1 power units again played a major role in determining the outcome.

Drivers carefully managed battery deployment throughout the race, creating constantly changing performance levels as overtaking opportunities appeared and disappeared.

Former Formula 1 World Champion Damon Hill, providing race analysis during the event, highlighted how battery management had become one of the biggest strategic elements in Sprint racing.

“The racing is incredibly tactical now,” Hill observed, explaining that drivers must carefully balance energy deployment and overall pace throughout shorter Sprint events.

Hamilton appeared to use significant battery energy while defending his position during the opening laps, allowing Antonelli to establish a decisive advantage later in the race gradually.

Late-Race Incidents Under Investigation

While the front-runners remained relatively trouble-free, race officials reviewed several incidents after the finish.

Liam Lawson came under investigation following complaints from teammate Hadjar regarding his defensive driving under braking.

Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg was also investigated for exceeding track limits during the closing stages.

Any post-race penalties could potentially alter the lower points positions before the final Sprint classification is confirmed.

British Grand Prix Qualifying Up Next

With Sprint points awarded, attention immediately shifts to Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session, which will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s British GP.

Antonelli’s confidence will undoubtedly be boosted following his first Sprint triumph, while Hamilton, Norris, Russell, Leclerc and Verstappen will all be looking to convert strong Sprint pace into pole position.

Ferrari’s encouraging performance, Mercedes’ continued consistency and McLaren’s competitive speed suggest another closely contested qualifying session awaits fans at Silverstone.

After a thrilling Sprint featuring overtakes, tactical battles and a landmark victory for one of Formula 1’s brightest young talents, anticipation is building for what promises to be another dramatic British Grand Prix weekend.

  • Kimi Antonelli Claims Maiden Formula 1 Sprint Victory at Silverstone Ahead of Lewis Hamilton Lando Norris British Grand Prix GP
  • Kimi Antonelli Claims Maiden Formula 1 Sprint Victory at Silverstone Ahead of Lewis Hamilton Lando Norris British Grand Prix GP

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in British GP

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release Matt Damon Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson

Book Adaptation

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Unveils Epic Final Trailer Ahead of July Release
By July 4, 2026
Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years Knife Satanic Verses

Books and Authors

Salman Rushdie to Receive Liberatum Cultural Honour as Organisation Marks 25 Years
By July 3, 2026
Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit Andrew Garfield Sam Altman

Artificial Intelligence

Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit
By July 2, 2026
Lionel Messi Teams Up With Tom Holland in New ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ Promo Sony Pictures FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi Teams Up With Tom Holland in New ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Promo
By July 1, 2026
Brad Pitt Secures Major Court Victory in Ongoing Château Miraval Winery Dispute Angelina Jolie Stoli Group

E! News

Brad Pitt Secures Major Court Victory in Ongoing Château Miraval Winery Dispute
By June 26, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates, Sets $0.50 Royalty Per Device

Business

Huawei Announces Wi-Fi 7 Patent Licensing Rates, Sets $0.50 Royalty Per Device
By July 3, 2026
WhatsApp Introduces Usernames How to Reserve Yours and What the New Privacy Feature Means Meta India Indian Government

Meta

WhatsApp Introduces Usernames But Has Attracted Regulatory Attention
By July 2, 2026
Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit Andrew Garfield Sam Altman

Artificial Intelligence

Neon Acquires Luca Guadagnino’s OpenAI Drama ‘Artificial’ After Amazon MGM Exit
By July 2, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Phoebe Bridgers Returns With Emotional New Single ‘Lost Boys’ Ahead of New Album Jack Antonoff and Alex G boygenius

Album Announcement

Phoebe Bridgers Returns With Emotional New Single ‘Lost Boys’ Ahead of New Album
Pope Leo XIV Sends €100,000 Emergency Aid to Venezuela After Deadly Earthquakes Vatican Aid

News

Pope Leo XIV Sends €100,000 Emergency Aid to Venezuela After Deadly Earthquakes
Drake’s XO Tattoo Post Sparks Speculation About The Weeknd Relationship Record Label What Did I miss Iceman

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s XO Tattoo Post Sparks Speculation About The Weeknd Relationship
Apple Raises MacBook and iPad Prices as Tim Cook Warns of ‘Hundred-Year Flood’ in AI Memory Crisis macBook iPad Price Hike

Apple

Apple Raises MacBook and iPad Prices as Tim Cook Warns of ‘Hundred-Year Flood’ in AI Memory Crisis
Roc Nation Celebrates 30 Years of Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt With Immersive New York Pop-Ups JAŸ-Z30 The Blueprint

Hip Hop/ Rap

Roc Nation Celebrates 30 Years of Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt With Immersive New York Pop-Ups
Brad Pitt Secures Major Court Victory in Ongoing Château Miraval Winery Dispute Angelina Jolie Stoli Group

E! News

Brad Pitt Secures Major Court Victory in Ongoing Château Miraval Winery Dispute
JD Vance and Usha Vance’s Viral Podcast Moment Sparks Online Debate Storytime with the second Lady

E! News

JD Vance and Usha Vance’s Viral Podcast Moment Sparks Online Debate
Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties After ‘Janice STFU’ Becomes No. 1 Hit

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Hosts Exclusive ‘Janice’ Apology Parties After ‘Janice STFU’ Becomes No. 1 Hit
FIA Clears Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari After Extensive Technical Inspection Ahead of Austrian Grand Prix Carbone Industrie

Austrian GP

FIA Clears Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari After Extensive Technical Inspection Ahead of Austrian GP
Drake Unveils New ‘Iceman’ Merch Collection on Amazon Featuring ‘Where She At’ Tee Rihanna A$AP Rocky

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Unveils New ‘Iceman’ Merch Collection on Amazon Featuring ‘Where She At’ Tee
Hailey Bieber Turns Heads in New SKIMS Campaign for Everyday Cotton Collection Kim Kardashian Everyday Cotton

E! News

Hailey Bieber Turns Heads in New SKIMS Campaign for Everyday Cotton Collection
KPMG Australia Leadership Shake-Up Deepens Audit Scandal chairman Martin Sheppard Paul Rogers Eileen Hoggett.

Business

KPMG Australia Leadership Shake-Up Deepens Audit Scandal
First Look at Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Robert Eggers’ Werwulf Reveals a Brutal Medieval Horror Epic Lily-Rose Depp Willem Dafoe

Focus Pictures

First Look at Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Robert Eggers’ Werwulf
Bungie Cuts Nearly 300 Jobs as Sony-Owned Studio Restructures Following Destiny 2 Challenges Halo

Gaming

Bungie Cuts Nearly 300 Jobs as Sony-Owned Studio Restructures Following Destiny 2 Challenges
UN Pauses Strait of Hormuz Ship Evacuations After Vessel Attack Near Oman Persian Gulf Strait Authority Marco Rubio

News

UN Pauses Strait of Hormuz Ship Evacuations After Vessel Attack Near Oman
Toto Wolff Issues Championship Warning Ahead of Austrian Grand Prix Austrian GP F1 Mercedes Kimi Antonelli George Russell

Austrian GP

Toto Wolff Issues Championship Warning Ahead of Austrian Grand Prix
Lionel Messi Teams Up With Tom Holland in New ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’ Promo Sony Pictures FIFA

FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi Teams Up With Tom Holland in New ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Promo
Jack White’s Wife Olivia Jean Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage White Stripes

E! News

Jack White’s Wife Olivia Jean Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage
Lionel Messi Honoured With Record-Breaking 85-Foot Statue in Argentina After World Cup Triumph Cutral Co

FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi Honoured With Record-Breaking 85-Foot Statue in Argentina After World Cup Triumph
Justin Bieber Reportedly in Talks to Join FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show Madonna Shakira BTS

FIFA World Cup

Justin Bieber Reportedly in Talks to Join FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show
Bricks & Minifigs LEGO Controversy Complete Timeline of the Viral $200,000 Dispute Benjamin Schneider Mansell family Reckless Ben

News

Bricks & Minifigs LEGO Controversy: Complete Timeline of the Viral $200,000 Dispute
Trump’s Medal of Honor Joke Threesome Draws Attention During Theodore Roosevelt Library Speech Trump Sons

News

Trump’s Medal of Honor Joke Draws Attention During Theodore Roosevelt Library Speech
To Top
Loading...