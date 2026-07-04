Kimi Antonelli Claims Maiden Formula 1 Sprint Victory at Silverstone Ahead of Lewis Hamilton

Kimi Antonelli delivered a breakthrough performance at the 2026 British Grand Prix Sprint, securing his first Formula 1 Sprint victory after holding off Lewis Hamilton in an action-packed race at Silverstone on Saturday.

The young Mercedes driver converted his front-row start into a memorable win, crossing the finish line ahead of Ferrari’s Hamilton. In contrast, McLaren driver Lando Norris delighted home supporters by completing the podium in third place.

The victory also strengthened Antonelli’s position in the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship, adding valuable Sprint points ahead of qualifying and Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Antonelli Holds His Nerve for Historic Sprint Win

Kimi Antonelli showed composure throughout the 17-lap British GP Sprint race despite constant pressure from seven-time world champion Hamilton.

The Mercedes driver managed tyre wear, battery deployment and race pace effectively before gradually increasing his advantage during the closing laps.

After taking the chequered flag, Antonelli celebrated enthusiastically over team radio.

“Let’s go! Now we focus on the next one,” the Italian said after securing his maiden Sprint victory.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff congratulated the youngster immediately after the finish, jokingly asking whether setting the fastest lap had made him happier.

“It made me happier,” Antonelli replied.

Hamilton Excites Home Fans Despite Missing Victory

Although victory slipped away, Lewis Hamilton produced another encouraging performance for Ferrari in front of a packed British crowd.

The home favourite briefly stayed within one second of Antonelli during the middle stages but gradually lost ground as the Mercedes found additional pace.

Hamilton eventually crossed the finish line in second place, earning seven Sprint championship points and receiving loud applause from Silverstone spectators.

Fans continued chanting his name after the race, highlighting the enduring support enjoyed by Britain’s most successful Formula 1 driver.

Hamilton also embraced Antonelli after the finish, congratulating the young race winner in a display of sportsmanship.

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Norris Completes Podium at Home Race

McLaren’s Lando Norris delivered another consistent performance to secure third place at his home circuit.

Despite suggesting before the race that rival cars appeared quicker, Norris maintained a comfortable gap over the chasing pack throughout much of the Sprint.

His result gives McLaren additional momentum heading into qualifying, with the British driver remaining optimistic about challenging for victory in Sunday’s main Grand Prix.

Russell, Leclerc, and Verstappen Locked in Fierce Battle

One of the Sprint’s most entertaining contests unfolded behind the podium positions.

Mercedes driver George Russell eventually claimed fourth after battling Max Verstappen for several laps.

The duel allowed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to close the gap before overtaking Verstappen himself later in the race.

Russell ultimately held onto fourth place, while Leclerc finished fifth ahead of Verstappen in sixth.

Sprint Points Finishers

The top eight drivers scored points in the Sprint race:

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 8 points Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 7 points Lando Norris (McLaren) – 6 points George Russell (Mercedes) – 5 points Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 4 points Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 3 points Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 2 points Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 1 point

Lawson’s result, however, remained under post-race investigation following an intense battle with teammate Isack Hadjar for the final points-paying position.

Tactical Racing Shapes Sprint Contest

Modern Formula 1 power units again played a major role in determining the outcome.

Drivers carefully managed battery deployment throughout the race, creating constantly changing performance levels as overtaking opportunities appeared and disappeared.

Former Formula 1 World Champion Damon Hill, providing race analysis during the event, highlighted how battery management had become one of the biggest strategic elements in Sprint racing.

“The racing is incredibly tactical now,” Hill observed, explaining that drivers must carefully balance energy deployment and overall pace throughout shorter Sprint events.

Hamilton appeared to use significant battery energy while defending his position during the opening laps, allowing Antonelli to establish a decisive advantage later in the race gradually.

Late-Race Incidents Under Investigation

While the front-runners remained relatively trouble-free, race officials reviewed several incidents after the finish.

Liam Lawson came under investigation following complaints from teammate Hadjar regarding his defensive driving under braking.

Meanwhile, Nico Hulkenberg was also investigated for exceeding track limits during the closing stages.

Any post-race penalties could potentially alter the lower points positions before the final Sprint classification is confirmed.

British Grand Prix Qualifying Up Next

With Sprint points awarded, attention immediately shifts to Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session, which will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s British GP.

Antonelli’s confidence will undoubtedly be boosted following his first Sprint triumph, while Hamilton, Norris, Russell, Leclerc and Verstappen will all be looking to convert strong Sprint pace into pole position.

Ferrari’s encouraging performance, Mercedes’ continued consistency and McLaren’s competitive speed suggest another closely contested qualifying session awaits fans at Silverstone.

After a thrilling Sprint featuring overtakes, tactical battles and a landmark victory for one of Formula 1’s brightest young talents, anticipation is building for what promises to be another dramatic British Grand Prix weekend.