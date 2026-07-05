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Charles Leclerc Triumphs at Silverstone as British Grand Prix Ends Under Safety Car Chaos

Charles Leclerc Triumphs at Silverstone as British Grand Prix Ends Under Safety Car Chaos Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Kimi Antonelli GP

British GP

Charles Leclerc Triumphs at Silverstone as British Grand Prix Ends Under Safety Car Chaos

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Charles Leclerc delivered one of Ferrari’s most significant victories of the 2026 Formula 1 season by winning a dramatic British Grand Prix at Silverstone, overcoming relentless pressure, changing race strategies and late-race chaos to secure his ninth career Grand Prix victory. The Ferrari driver crossed the finish line behind the Safety Car after an eventful final lap, with Mercedes’ George Russell finishing second and hometown favorite Lewis Hamilton completing the podium.

Leclerc’s victory ended a difficult stretch of races for the Monegasque, who described the result as an emotional reward after several frustrating weekends.

Perfect Start Sets Up Ferrari’s Charge

Starting alongside pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli, Charles Leclerc made an exceptional getaway as the lights went out. The Ferrari driver immediately swept into the lead, while teammate Lewis Hamilton also gained a position, briefly making it a Ferrari one-two.

Kimi Antonelli quickly recovered to overtake Lewis Hamilton for second place, but by then Leclerc had already established a comfortable advantage.

As pit strategies unfolded, Antonelli temporarily inherited the race lead by extending his opening stint, while Ferrari committed Leclerc to an earlier stop that proved decisive once the race settled into its rhythm.

Antonelli’s Challenge Ends in Heartbreak

Mercedes appeared poised for another victory when Kimi Antonelli rejoined the race after his pit stop and rapidly closed the gap to Leclerc.

However, disaster struck on Lap 41.

The Italian reported severe steering problems after sustaining damage believed to be linked to the left-front wheel shield. Mercedes attempted repairs during multiple pit stops, but the issue persisted, forcing Antonelli to continue with a compromised car.

To make matters worse, he received a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits, dropping him outside the points and significantly reducing his championship advantage.

The setback marked one of the biggest disappointments of the young driver’s breakthrough campaign.

Verstappen Crash Triggers Late Safety Car

With Charles Leclerc comfortably leading at Silverstone and Hamilton battling Max Verstappen for a podium position, the race took another dramatic turn.

On Lap 48, Max Verstappen lost control at Stowe Corner and slid into the gravel, bringing out the Safety Car.

The incident erased Charles Leclerc’s sizeable lead and prompted varying strategic responses throughout the field. Ferrari opted to pit both Leclerc and Hamilton for fresh tires, while Mercedes kept Russell on track.

That gamble elevated Russell into second place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, though the race never resumed at full speed.

Officials ultimately allowed the Grand Prix to finish behind the Safety Car, leaving Leclerc to celebrate a controlled victory after dominating much of the afternoon.

Hamilton Claims Podium Despite Penalty Drama

Lewis Hamilton’s afternoon featured both highs and setbacks.

The seven-time world champion received a five-second penalty for a false start earlier in the race, forcing Ferrari to adjust its strategy. Despite the setback, Hamilton recovered impressively and overtook Verstappen during the middle stages.

Following the race, Hamilton also came under investigation for a possible yellow-flag infringement. Stewards ultimately issued only a reprimand, allowing the Briton to retain third place and secure another podium finish in front of the Silverstone crowd.

Lando Norris finished fourth for McLaren after recovering from intense midfield battles, while Isack Hadjar completed the top five.

Championship Battle Tightens

Antonelli’s misfortune has significantly reduced his championship cushion.

Although the Mercedes driver remains at the top of the standings with 179 points, teammate George Russell has narrowed the deficit to 25 points following his runner-up finish.

Hamilton’s podium also strengthens Ferrari’s title ambitions, while Leclerc’s victory moves him closer to the championship fight after a difficult first half of the season.

Ferrari also gained valuable ground in the Constructors’ Championship, although Mercedes continues to lead the standings.

Top 10 Finishers

  1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
  2. George Russell (Mercedes)
  3. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
  4. Lando Norris (McLaren)
  5. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)
  6. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)
  7. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)
  8. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi)
  9. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)
  10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

 

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Ferrari Finds Momentum Before Spa

Leclerc admitted after the race that recent weeks had tested both his confidence and Ferrari’s development program.

The victory, combined with Hamilton’s podium finish, signals renewed momentum for the Italian outfit heading into the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps later this month.

While Mercedes still leads both championships, Ferrari’s performance at the British GP at Silverstone demonstrated that the title fight remains far from settled.

With Antonelli suffering his first major setback in several races and Verstappen enduring another disappointing weekend, Formula 1’s 2026 championship battle appears poised to become even more competitive as the season enters its second half.

  • Charles Leclerc Triumphs at Silverstone as British Grand Prix Ends Under Safety Car Chaos Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Kimi Antonelli GP
  • Charles Leclerc Triumphs at Silverstone as British Grand Prix Ends Under Safety Car Chaos Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Kimi Antonelli GP

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