Pulse Plus Pharmacy becomes the First e-Pharmacy Start-up to Turn Profitable

Pulse Plus Pvt Ltd, part of the Pasumai Pharmacy Group based in Coimbatore has organically scaled its digital medicine delivery platform to 10,000+ fulfilled orders in a month, post-pandemic. Launched just in June 2019, their Android app enjoys the highest rating among other medicine delivery platforms and has been the fastest-growing bootstrapped start-up to achieve this feat. The company partners with over 17 shipment partners to deliver the medicines nationwide to over 16,000 pin codes & generates the digital orders through its web platform & app. Pulse has been profitable with the digital venture at the gross/net levels from its initial days of operation due to the hybrid omnichannel approach employed by the company. Leveraging the existing retail footprint to process the digital orders has helped them optimize the cost of order processing & eliminated the need to burn while controlling the quality.









About this, Mr Vishnu Prasath, Co-founder said, We’re growing fast organically and are on our path to reach 1,000 orders a day within the next twelve months. We’re profitable both at the gross & net levels as a business. As more new customers start using our platform, we’ll naturally become the most preferred choice for the customers across South India where we offer the best delivery TAT’s. We expect to also grow inorganically with our B2B partnerships as we recently launched our API through which anyone can launch and sell medicines in a white-labeled way. With five solid decades of experience in pharmacy retail, Pasumai Pharmacy group has set its foot in the digital medicine delivery space & is on its way to compete with other major players. The group has been the first to set-up organized pharmacy outlets in Southern Tamil Nadu as early as 1999, offering the fastest turnaround, doorstep delivery to all the customers in the region. Unlike other online aggregators that source and dispatch medicines from different local vendors, products are dispatched from our fully owned and managed retail outlets ensuring quality & authenticity.

They continue to enjoy a dominant position as a pharmacy retailer in Coimbatore, with over 10 lakh+ satisfied customers. After my 10 year stint in the United States managing product for Epic Systems(America’s largest healthcare IT provider), I returned back to India to take over my family business and bring about a change. I feel that, as a team – we are utilising the existing strengths of the business while modernizing every aspect of tech & crm associated, said Mr Arun Karuppaiah, Co-founder. Information about the company, its history & products offered by it can be found at www.pulseplus.in. The company aims to continue to grow steadily with its continued focus on building their back-end tech, website, app and add other allied services including lab tests, patient finance, health insurance, doctor consultations, etc in partnership with the best available partners. The company has built proprietary tech that automates the complete supply chain management from order placement to stock management that helps them effectively manage their stock/minimize overheads. This feat demonstrates that there’s opportunity in e-commerce for bootstrapped companies if one continues to focus on serving the customers & offer the highest quality standard.