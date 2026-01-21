Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Ryanair Launches ‘Big Idiot Seat Sale’ as Elon Musk Feud Escalates—and Sales Surge

Michael O'Leary Ryanair Launches ‘Big Idiot Seat Sale’ as Elon Musk Feud Escalates—and Sales Surge

Aviation

Ryanair Launches ‘Big Idiot Seat Sale’ as Elon Musk Feud Escalates—and Sales Surge

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Ryanair has once again demonstrated its talent for turning controversy into commercial momentum. Europe’s largest low-cost airline announced a tongue-in-cheek promotion dubbed the “Big ‘Idiot’ Seat Sale”, escalating a highly public feud between its outspoken CEO, Michael O’Leary and billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk—while simultaneously enjoying a notable boost in ticket sales.

The sale, launched this week, offers 100,000 one-way seats priced at €16.99, and was explicitly framed as a jab at Elon Musk, who owns social media platform X. The campaign follows days of increasingly personal exchanges between the two high-profile executives, turning what began as a disagreement over in-flight Wi-Fi into a global viral moment.

How a Podcast Comment Sparked a Corporate Feud

The conflict began after Michael O’Leary dismissed the idea of installing Starlink satellite internet, Elon Musk-owned technology, on Ryanair aircraft during a podcast appearance. O’Leary argued the service would be expensive, fuel-inefficient, and unwanted by most passengers, estimating annual costs of nearly €250 million.

The remarks quickly escalated online, with both executives trading insults on X. Elon Musk publicly floated the idea of buying Ryanair—jokingly suggesting the airline should be run by “someone actually named Ryan”—while Michael O’Leary doubled down, questioning Elon Musk’s understanding of aviation economics and aerodynamics.

A Viral Sale—and a Sales Boost

Ryanair’s response was characteristically irreverent. The airline announced its “Big Idiot Seat Sale” via social media, accompanied by a cartoon graphic depicting the two CEOs. O’Leary also promised a press conference to address Elon Musk’s “Twitter tantrum,” further amplifying media attention.

The strategy appears to be working. Speaking to reporters, Michael O’Leary said the online spat had resulted in a 2–3% increase in ticket sales over five days, thanking Elon Musk for what he described as a “wonderful boost” in publicity. Ryanair even joked about delivering a free ticket to X’s Dublin office as a gesture of appreciation.

Is a Ryanair Takeover Even Possible?

While Elon Musk’s poll asking followers whether he should buy Ryanair attracted nearly a million votes, any takeover remains highly unlikely. Under European Union aviation regulations, non-EU citizens cannot own a majority stake in European airlines. Ryanair’s market capitalisation is also estimated at around $35 billion, making a full acquisition both legally and financially complex.

Despite the theatrics, analysts note that both Elon Musk and Michael O’Leary are seasoned media operators who understand the value of attention in shaping brand narratives.

Marketing Through Provocation

Ryanair has long embraced provocative messaging as part of its brand identity, frequently using social media to mock critics and spotlight its ultra-low fares. The Musk feud fits neatly into that playbook—blurring the line between executive ego, corporate rivalry, and marketing strategy.

As the dust settles, one outcome is clear: what began as a disagreement over onboard Wi-Fi has turned into a case study in viral marketing, with Ryanair once again proving that controversy, when carefully managed, can translate directly into revenue.

  • Michael O'Leary Ryanair Launches ‘Big Idiot Seat Sale’ as Elon Musk Feud Escalates—and Sales Surge
  • Michael O'Leary Ryanair Launches ‘Big Idiot Seat Sale’ as Elon Musk Feud Escalates—and Sales Surge

Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Aviation

Beyond Beaches - Goa Bets on Ghat Aarti to Expand Religious Tourism Mandovi River Religious Tourism

Beyond Beaches – Goa Bets on Ghat Aarti to Expand Religious Tourism
By January 21, 2026
Michael O'Leary Ryanair Launches ‘Big Idiot Seat Sale’ as Elon Musk Feud Escalates—and Sales Surge

Ryanair Launches ‘Big Idiot Seat Sale’ as Elon Musk Feud Escalates—and Sales Surge
By January 21, 2026
Nearly 90% of Crypto Investors Aware of Tax Rules, But Majority Call Them Unfair- CoinSwitch Survey

Nearly 90% of Crypto Investors Aware of Tax Rules, But Majority Call Them Unfair: CoinSwitch Survey
By January 21, 2026
A$AP Rocky and Tim Burton Unleash Surreal Chaos in ‘Air Force (Black Demarco)’ Video

A$AP Rocky and Tim Burton Unleash Surreal Chaos in ‘Air Force (Black Demarco)’ Video
By January 21, 2026
Beyond Beaches - Goa Bets on Ghat Aarti to Expand Religious Tourism Mandovi River Religious Tourism

Beyond Beaches – Goa Bets on Ghat Aarti to Expand Religious Tourism
By January 21, 2026
Rachel McAdams Honors Diane Keaton in Emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech

Rachel McAdams Honors Diane Keaton in Emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech
By January 21, 2026
India Retains Top Spot in Global Talent Barometer 2026 With 77% Score Talent Rankings ManpowerGroup India

India Retains Top Spot in Global Talent Barometer 2026 With 77% Score
By January 20, 2026
KTM’s Parent Company Renamed to Bajaj Mobility AG After Full Bajaj Takeover

KTM’s Parent Company Renamed to Bajaj Mobility AG After Full Bajaj Takeover
By January 16, 2026
Badshah’s Shelter 6 Vodka Redefines Clean Drinking With Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free Formulation

Badshah’s Shelter 6 Vodka Redefines Clean Drinking With Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free Formulation
By January 16, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Emergency Services Respond After Explosion Report at Rockstar North HQ, Sparking GTA 6 Fears ROckstar Games Delay

Emergency Services Respond After Explosion Report at Rockstar North HQ, Sparking GTA 6 Fears
By January 21, 2026
Pokémon TCG 2026 Release Schedule Every Confirmed Expansion and What to Expect Trading Card Game 2026

Pokémon TCG 2026 Release Schedule: Every Confirmed Expansion and What to Expect
By January 21, 2026
Matthew McConaughey Trademarks Iconic Catchphrase to Block AI Misuse

Matthew McConaughey Trademarks Iconic Catchphrase to Block AI Misuse
By January 16, 2026
X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out

X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out
By January 13, 2026
Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban

Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban
By January 13, 2026
Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations

Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations
By January 9, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos

Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos
By December 9, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
James Cameron Slams Oscars Over Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Snubs, Says Sci-Fi Is Still Ignored

E! News

James Cameron Slams Oscars Over Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Snubs, Says Sci-Fi Is Still Ignored
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
Palantir Renews Multi-Year Contract With France’s DGSI, Strengthening European Intelligence Ties

Artificial Intelligence

Palantir Renews Multi-Year Contract With France’s DGSI, Strengthening European Intelligence Ties
To Top
Loading...