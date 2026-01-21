Ryanair Launches ‘Big Idiot Seat Sale’ as Elon Musk Feud Escalates—and Sales Surge

Ryanair has once again demonstrated its talent for turning controversy into commercial momentum. Europe’s largest low-cost airline announced a tongue-in-cheek promotion dubbed the “Big ‘Idiot’ Seat Sale”, escalating a highly public feud between its outspoken CEO, Michael O’Leary and billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk—while simultaneously enjoying a notable boost in ticket sales.

The sale, launched this week, offers 100,000 one-way seats priced at €16.99, and was explicitly framed as a jab at Elon Musk, who owns social media platform X. The campaign follows days of increasingly personal exchanges between the two high-profile executives, turning what began as a disagreement over in-flight Wi-Fi into a global viral moment.

How a Podcast Comment Sparked a Corporate Feud

The conflict began after Michael O’Leary dismissed the idea of installing Starlink satellite internet, Elon Musk-owned technology, on Ryanair aircraft during a podcast appearance. O’Leary argued the service would be expensive, fuel-inefficient, and unwanted by most passengers, estimating annual costs of nearly €250 million.

The remarks quickly escalated online, with both executives trading insults on X. Elon Musk publicly floated the idea of buying Ryanair—jokingly suggesting the airline should be run by “someone actually named Ryan”—while Michael O’Leary doubled down, questioning Elon Musk’s understanding of aviation economics and aerodynamics.

A Viral Sale—and a Sales Boost

Ryanair’s response was characteristically irreverent. The airline announced its “Big Idiot Seat Sale” via social media, accompanied by a cartoon graphic depicting the two CEOs. O’Leary also promised a press conference to address Elon Musk’s “Twitter tantrum,” further amplifying media attention.

The strategy appears to be working. Speaking to reporters, Michael O’Leary said the online spat had resulted in a 2–3% increase in ticket sales over five days, thanking Elon Musk for what he described as a “wonderful boost” in publicity. Ryanair even joked about delivering a free ticket to X’s Dublin office as a gesture of appreciation.

Is a Ryanair Takeover Even Possible?

While Elon Musk’s poll asking followers whether he should buy Ryanair attracted nearly a million votes, any takeover remains highly unlikely. Under European Union aviation regulations, non-EU citizens cannot own a majority stake in European airlines. Ryanair’s market capitalisation is also estimated at around $35 billion, making a full acquisition both legally and financially complex.

Despite the theatrics, analysts note that both Elon Musk and Michael O’Leary are seasoned media operators who understand the value of attention in shaping brand narratives.

Marketing Through Provocation

Ryanair has long embraced provocative messaging as part of its brand identity, frequently using social media to mock critics and spotlight its ultra-low fares. The Musk feud fits neatly into that playbook—blurring the line between executive ego, corporate rivalry, and marketing strategy.

As the dust settles, one outcome is clear: what began as a disagreement over onboard Wi-Fi has turned into a case study in viral marketing, with Ryanair once again proving that controversy, when carefully managed, can translate directly into revenue.