Ferrari to Loan 2023 F1 Car to Cadillac Ahead of 2026 Debut

In an unprecedented collaboration, Ferrari will lend a 2023 Formula 1 car to Cadillac as the American automaker prepares for its highly anticipated debut in the 2026 season. The arrangement, confirmed by insiders, ensures Cadillac won’t face the daunting prospect of arriving at pre-season testing in Barcelona with a brand-new, unproven machine. Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez are set to run pre-season tests on the Ferrari 2023 F1 car.

Graeme Lowdon, Cadillac’s team principal, recently revealed that the team’s first chassis monocoque is close to FIA crash testing. However, Ferrari’s intervention provides Cadillac with a crucial safety net. By offering a proven car, Ferrari is giving the newcomer valuable hands-on experience before its own car is race-ready.

Fred Vasseur Explains the Challenge of F1 Start-Ups

Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur highlighted just how difficult it is to get an all-new F1 project off the ground. “If Cadillac showed up to Barcelona testing in January 2026 without ever starting the engine or having driven the car, it would very likely not be able to drive at all. That would not be fair,” Vasseur said.

He added that even small system errors can derail preparation: “When I was at Sauber, we introduced new software in Austin and lost the first practice session because of a malfunction between the garage and the car. That’s how complicated it is.”

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez to Lead Fiorano Test

The loan agreement includes a private test scheduled for late November at Ferrari’s Fiorano circuit, with veteran drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez expected to get behind the wheel. Both bring extensive race experience that will prove invaluable in helping Cadillac understand the intricacies of Formula 1 machinery.

Cadillac’s full race team will be embedded throughout the simulation, running a mock grand prix weekend to learn essential procedures—from garage operations to on-track performance analysis. The exercise is designed to fast-track the team’s integration into the sport’s demanding environment.

Ferrari Power Partnership Strengthens Ties

Beyond the loan of the car, Ferrari will also supply customer power units to Cadillac under a deal approved earlier this year. This makes the partnership one of the most strategically important collaborations for F1’s newest entrant.

For Cadillac, the opportunity not only accelerates its technical readiness but also strengthens credibility as it gears up to compete against the sport’s established giants. For Ferrari, the partnership demonstrates its influence as both a competitor and a facilitator of Formula 1’s growth.

With the clock ticking toward the 2026 grid, Cadillac is taking every opportunity to ensure its debut season doesn’t fall flat. By leveraging Ferrari’s expertise and infrastructure, the American squad hopes to avoid the pitfalls that often plague new teams.

If the Fiorano test proves successful, it could mark the beginning of a competitive new chapter in F1—one where Cadillac’s bold entry reshapes the sport’s global landscape.