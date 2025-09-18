Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Ferrari to Loan 2023 F1 Car to Cadillac Ahead of 2026 Debut

Ferrari to Loan 2023 F1 Car to Cadillac Ahead of 2026 Debut Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas

Formula 1

Ferrari to Loan 2023 F1 Car to Cadillac Ahead of 2026 Debut

Plunge Sports
Published on

In an unprecedented collaboration, Ferrari will lend a 2023 Formula 1 car to Cadillac as the American automaker prepares for its highly anticipated debut in the 2026 season. The arrangement, confirmed by insiders, ensures Cadillac won’t face the daunting prospect of arriving at pre-season testing in Barcelona with a brand-new, unproven machine. Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez are set to run pre-season tests on the Ferrari 2023 F1 car. 

Graeme Lowdon, Cadillac’s team principal, recently revealed that the team’s first chassis monocoque is close to FIA crash testing. However, Ferrari’s intervention provides Cadillac with a crucial safety net. By offering a proven car, Ferrari is giving the newcomer valuable hands-on experience before its own car is race-ready.

Fred Vasseur Explains the Challenge of F1 Start-Ups

Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur highlighted just how difficult it is to get an all-new F1 project off the ground. “If Cadillac showed up to Barcelona testing in January 2026 without ever starting the engine or having driven the car, it would very likely not be able to drive at all. That would not be fair,” Vasseur said.

He added that even small system errors can derail preparation: “When I was at Sauber, we introduced new software in Austin and lost the first practice session because of a malfunction between the garage and the car. That’s how complicated it is.”

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez - Cadillac F1 Drivers

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez – Cadillac F1 Drivers

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez to Lead Fiorano Test

The loan agreement includes a private test scheduled for late November at Ferrari’s Fiorano circuit, with veteran drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez expected to get behind the wheel. Both bring extensive race experience that will prove invaluable in helping Cadillac understand the intricacies of Formula 1 machinery.

Cadillac’s full race team will be embedded throughout the simulation, running a mock grand prix weekend to learn essential procedures—from garage operations to on-track performance analysis. The exercise is designed to fast-track the team’s integration into the sport’s demanding environment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@cadillacf1)

Ferrari Power Partnership Strengthens Ties

Beyond the loan of the car, Ferrari will also supply customer power units to Cadillac under a deal approved earlier this year. This makes the partnership one of the most strategically important collaborations for F1’s newest entrant.

For Cadillac, the opportunity not only accelerates its technical readiness but also strengthens credibility as it gears up to compete against the sport’s established giants. For Ferrari, the partnership demonstrates its influence as both a competitor and a facilitator of Formula 1’s growth.

With the clock ticking toward the 2026 grid, Cadillac is taking every opportunity to ensure its debut season doesn’t fall flat. By leveraging Ferrari’s expertise and infrastructure, the American squad hopes to avoid the pitfalls that often plague new teams.

If the Fiorano test proves successful, it could mark the beginning of a competitive new chapter in F1—one where Cadillac’s bold entry reshapes the sport’s global landscape.

  • Ferrari to Loan 2023 F1 Car to Cadillac Ahead of 2026 Debut Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas
  • Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez - Cadillac F1 Drivers
  • Ferrari to Loan 2023 F1 Car to Cadillac Ahead of 2026 Debut Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas
  • Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez - Cadillac F1 Drivers

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Formula 1

Jerry Greenfield Quits Ben & Jerry’s After Social Activism Clash With Unilever Gaza

Jerry Greenfield Quits Ben & Jerry’s After Social Activism Clash With Unilever
By September 19, 2025
Raja Jackson Arrested on Felony Charge After Brutal Assault on Pro Wrestler in Los Angeles

Raja Jackson Arrested on Felony Charge After Brutal Assault on Pro Wrestler in Los Angeles
By September 19, 2025
Ferrari to Loan 2023 F1 Car to Cadillac Ahead of 2026 Debut Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas

Ferrari to Loan 2023 F1 Car to Cadillac Ahead of 2026 Debut
By September 18, 2025
Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Fallon, and Barack Obama Defend Jimmy Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate

Colbert, Stewart, Fallon, and Obama Defend Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate
By September 19, 2025
‘Mormon Wives’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Explosive Drama as Jessi Ngatikaura Confronts Affair Rumors Hulu

‘Mormon Wives’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Explosive Drama as Jessi Ngatikaura Confronts Affair Rumors
By September 18, 2025
Bella Hadid Opens Up About Health Struggles in Emotional Post — Fans Flood Her With Love lyme Disease

Bella Hadid Opens Up About Health Struggles in Emotional Post — Fans Flood Her With Love
By September 18, 2025
Bonga Bonga Mystery Liqueur Breaks onto the Global Stage with Three International Award Wins

Bonga Bonga Mystery Liqueur Breaks onto the Global Stage with Three International Award Wins
By September 17, 2025
Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai

Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai
By September 16, 2025
Apple iOS 26 Launches Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution

Apple iOS 26 Launches: Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution
By September 16, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499

Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499
By September 18, 2025
Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai

Aleph and Pinterest Spotlight Indian Market at First-Ever Advertiser Summit in Mumbai
By September 16, 2025
Apple iOS 26 Launches Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution

Apple iOS 26 Launches: Everything You Need to Know About the Liquid Glass Revolution
By September 16, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
To Top
Loading...