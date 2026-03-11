Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Kai Trump’s $233 Erewhon Grocery Run With Secret Service Sparks Online Backlash

Kai Trump’s $233 Erewhon Grocery Run With Secret Service Sparks Online Backlash Donald trump granddaughter

Trump Presidency

Kai Trump’s $233 Erewhon Grocery Run With Secret Service Sparks Online Backlash

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

By

Published on

Kai Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump, has sparked a wave of criticism online after sharing a YouTube video documenting a grocery run to the upscale health-food chain Erewhon.

The vlog, titled “I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon,” shows Donald Trump‘s granddaughter browsing the store’s premium organic products while accompanied by members of the United States Secret Service, who provide security for the president’s immediate family.

Since its release, the video has drawn hundreds of thousands of views and generated intense discussion across social media platforms.

Secret Trump Crypto Deal With UAE ‘Spy Sheikh’ Sparks Political Firestorm

Expensive Grocery Items Spark Debate

Erewhon is widely known as one of the most expensive grocery chains in the United States, popular among celebrities and influencers in Los Angeles.

During the video, Kai Trump browses a variety of premium items, including sushi, bottled water priced around $14, and a jar of dates costing roughly $16. She also purchases the viral $21 smoothie associated with Hailey Bieber, a product that has become one of the store’s most recognizable offerings.

At one point in the vlog, Kai Trump jokes about the prices, saying she might “need to file for bankruptcy” due to the cost of the groceries. Her final bill totaled $233 for a single bag of items, according to the video.

Donald Trump’s granddaughter also remarked that some foods from the store’s hot bar might not justify their price tags, questioning whether a $27 item was worth the cost.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

Social Media Criticism Grows

Despite the vlog’s lighthearted tone, many viewers criticized the video’s timing and perceived tone. Commenters argued that showcasing luxury grocery shopping appeared insensitive given rising living costs in the United States.

Laura Loomer Slams Reported Qatar Jet Gift to Trump as a “Stain” on His Legacy

Some online reactions compared the moment to historical “let them eat cake” references, suggesting the video highlighted economic contrasts during a period of higher grocery and gas prices.

Others raised concerns about taxpayer-funded security being visible during the shopping trip, noting that the Secret Service protection for the president’s family is publicly funded.

However, under federal law, the immediate family members of a sitting U.S. president receive Secret Service security protection.

Kai Trump’s Growing Online Presence

Kai Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. She has built a significant online following, with her YouTube channel attracting nearly 1.5 million subscribers.

The teenager frequently posts lifestyle content, including travel vlogs, golf-related videos, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her daily life.

While the Erewhon video has received criticism, it has also drawn substantial attention, illustrating how social media content from high-profile political families can quickly become viral talking points.

Luxury Lifestyle Content Under the Spotlight

The incident highlights how influencer-style content from public figures connected to political leaders can be subject to heightened scrutiny.

With millions of viewers watching their online activities, even casual moments—like a grocery run—can quickly spark national conversations about privilege, public spending, and economic realities.

For Kai Trump, the viral video demonstrates both the reach and the risks of maintaining a public presence in the social media era.

  • Kai Trump’s $233 Erewhon Grocery Run With Secret Service Sparks Online Backlash Donald trump granddaughter
  • Kai Trump’s $233 Erewhon Grocery Run With Secret Service Sparks Online Backlash Donald trump granddaughter

Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Trump Presidency

Kevin Spacey Testifies About Diagnosis and House of Cards Fallout in Ongoing Trial House of cards Netflix

Kevin Spacey Testifies About Diagnosis and House of Cards Fallout in Ongoing Trial
By March 11, 2026
Kim Ju Ae Kim Jong Un Watches North Korea Missile Tests With Daughter Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Watches North Korea Missile Tests With Daughter Amid Rising Tensions
By March 11, 2026
Uber Launches Women-Only Ride Option Across the U.S., Aiming to Boost Safety for Female Riders and Drivers Woman Only Privacy Rider Safety

Uber Launches Women-Only Ride Option Across the U.S., Aiming to Boost Safety for Female Riders and Drivers
By March 11, 2026
Quentin Tarantino Fires Back at Rosanna Arquette Over ‘Pulp Fiction’ Criticism N word films use

Quentin Tarantino Fires Back at Rosanna Arquette Over ‘Pulp Fiction’ Criticism
By March 11, 2026
Kevin Spacey Testifies About Diagnosis and House of Cards Fallout in Ongoing Trial House of cards Netflix

Kevin Spacey Testifies About Diagnosis and House of Cards Fallout in Ongoing Trial
By March 11, 2026
Bon Jovi Biopic in Development at Universal as Legendary Rock Band Heads to the Big Screen Gothom Chopra FIlm Jon Bon Jovi New Jersey

Bon Jovi Biopic in Development at Universal as Legendary Rock Band Heads to the Big Screen
By March 11, 2026
Uber Launches Women-Only Ride Option Across the U.S., Aiming to Boost Safety for Female Riders and Drivers Woman Only Privacy Rider Safety

Uber Launches Women-Only Ride Option Across the U.S., Aiming to Boost Safety for Female Riders and Drivers
By March 11, 2026
BSE Launches SmallCap 500 and New Factor Indices to Expand Investment Benchmarks

BSE Launches SmallCap 500 and New Factor Indices to Expand Investment Benchmarks
By March 10, 2026
FarMart’s AI-Driven Supply Chain Model Boosts Farmer Income and Cuts Food Waste in India

FarMart’s AI-Driven Supply Chain Model Boosts Farmer Income and Cuts Food Waste in India
By March 10, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide Instagram is down Outage Meta

Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide
By March 11, 2026
FarMart’s AI-Driven Supply Chain Model Boosts Farmer Income and Cuts Food Waste in India

FarMart’s AI-Driven Supply Chain Model Boosts Farmer Income and Cuts Food Waste in India
By March 10, 2026
NASA Satellite 1,300-Pound Satellite Set to Crash Back to Earth After 14 Years in Orbit Van Allen Probe A

NASA’s 1,300-Pound Satellite Set to Crash Back to Earth After 14 Years in Orbit
By March 10, 2026
Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide Instagram is down Outage Meta

Instagram Outage Leaves Thousands Unable to Send Messages Worldwide
By March 11, 2026
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Could Sean Diddy Combs Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial? Tupac Shakur Duane “Keefe D” Davis

Hip Hop/ Rap

Could Diddy Be the Game-Changer in Tupac’s Murder Trial?
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Cyber Society

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
Dave Chappelle’s St. Paul Show Leaves Fans Emotional as Comedy Icon Gives Back to Community Alex Pretti Minnesota Clipse

Culture

Dave Chappelle’s St. Paul Show Leaves Fans Emotional as Comedy Icon Gives Back to Community
To Top
Loading...