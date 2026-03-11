Kai Trump’s $233 Erewhon Grocery Run With Secret Service Sparks Online Backlash

Kai Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump, has sparked a wave of criticism online after sharing a YouTube video documenting a grocery run to the upscale health-food chain Erewhon.

The vlog, titled “I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon,” shows Donald Trump‘s granddaughter browsing the store’s premium organic products while accompanied by members of the United States Secret Service, who provide security for the president’s immediate family.

Since its release, the video has drawn hundreds of thousands of views and generated intense discussion across social media platforms.

Expensive Grocery Items Spark Debate

Erewhon is widely known as one of the most expensive grocery chains in the United States, popular among celebrities and influencers in Los Angeles.

During the video, Kai Trump browses a variety of premium items, including sushi, bottled water priced around $14, and a jar of dates costing roughly $16. She also purchases the viral $21 smoothie associated with Hailey Bieber, a product that has become one of the store’s most recognizable offerings.

At one point in the vlog, Kai Trump jokes about the prices, saying she might “need to file for bankruptcy” due to the cost of the groceries. Her final bill totaled $233 for a single bag of items, according to the video.

Donald Trump’s granddaughter also remarked that some foods from the store’s hot bar might not justify their price tags, questioning whether a $27 item was worth the cost.

Social Media Criticism Grows

Despite the vlog’s lighthearted tone, many viewers criticized the video’s timing and perceived tone. Commenters argued that showcasing luxury grocery shopping appeared insensitive given rising living costs in the United States.

Some online reactions compared the moment to historical “let them eat cake” references, suggesting the video highlighted economic contrasts during a period of higher grocery and gas prices.

Others raised concerns about taxpayer-funded security being visible during the shopping trip, noting that the Secret Service protection for the president’s family is publicly funded.

However, under federal law, the immediate family members of a sitting U.S. president receive Secret Service security protection.

Kai Trump’s Growing Online Presence

Kai Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. She has built a significant online following, with her YouTube channel attracting nearly 1.5 million subscribers.

The teenager frequently posts lifestyle content, including travel vlogs, golf-related videos, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her daily life.

While the Erewhon video has received criticism, it has also drawn substantial attention, illustrating how social media content from high-profile political families can quickly become viral talking points.

Luxury Lifestyle Content Under the Spotlight

The incident highlights how influencer-style content from public figures connected to political leaders can be subject to heightened scrutiny.

With millions of viewers watching their online activities, even casual moments—like a grocery run—can quickly spark national conversations about privilege, public spending, and economic realities.

For Kai Trump, the viral video demonstrates both the reach and the risks of maintaining a public presence in the social media era.