Shia LaBeouf Claims Father’s Alleged On-Set Conduct Strained Hollywood Relationships

Actor Shia LaBeouf has made fresh claims about his late childhood experiences on Hollywood film sets, alleging that his father’s inappropriate behavior toward female actors created uncomfortable situations during the filming of “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” and “Holes.”

Speaking during a panel appearance at the 2026 Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee, LaBeouf reflected on his early years in the entertainment industry and described what he said were difficult interactions involving his father, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf, and several of his co-stars.

The actor’s remarks have generated widespread attention online, although the allegations have not been independently verified.

Claims involving Lucy Liu and Sigourney Weaver

During a question-and-answer session with fans, LaBeouf recalled working alongside Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore in the 2003 action-comedy sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

According to Shia LaBeouf, his father had recently been released from prison at the time and frequently made advances toward women working on set.

He alleged that Lucy Liu deliberately avoided interacting with his father because of his repeated behavior.

LaBeouf also claimed that a similar situation occurred during the filming of Disney’s “Holes,” where he appeared alongside veteran actress Sigourney Weaver.

According to the actor, Sigourney Weaver allegedly slapped his father after he reportedly made unwanted advances toward her during production.

Neither Liu nor Weaver has publicly commented on the claims.

No official response from those involved

Representatives for LaBeouf, Jeffrey LaBeouf, Lucy Liu, and Sigourney Weaver had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.

Representatives for Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore have also not issued statements regarding the remarks.

As the comments stem from LaBeouf’s personal recollections during a public event, no independent evidence has been presented to support the allegations.

A complicated father-son relationship

Shia LaBeouf has spoken extensively over the years about his relationship with his father, who has been a recurring subject in interviews and creative projects.

Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf previously acknowledged past legal troubles, including serving prison time during the early 1980s.

The father-son relationship became a central theme of “Honey Boy” (2019), the semi-autobiographical film written by Shia LaBeouf while he was undergoing court-ordered rehabilitation.

Although the film portrayed Jeffrey as emotionally abusive, LaBeouf later stated that the depiction exaggerated certain aspects of their relationship and admitted he had unfairly portrayed his father in some respects.

In more recent interviews, the actor has described rebuilding his relationship with Jeffrey and spending more time with him after relocating to Louisiana.

Early fame shaped by family struggles

LaBeouf entered Hollywood as a child actor before achieving mainstream fame through Disney’s “Even Stevens” and later blockbuster franchises including “Transformers.”

His early career unfolded while his father frequently accompanied him to film sets, making Jeffrey a visible presence during many productions.

The actor has often credited those experiences—both positive and negative—with influencing his later work as an actor and filmmaker.

His openness about addiction, mental health struggles and family trauma has made him one of Hollywood’s more candid public figures.

Conversation reignites online

LaBeouf’s latest comments quickly spread across social media, where fans debated both the allegations and the broader issue of family members accompanying young performers in the entertainment industry.

Some users praised the actor for speaking honestly about his upbringing, while others cautioned against concluding without corroborating evidence or responses from those mentioned.

The renewed attention also places LaBeouf back in the headlines as he continues rebuilding his career following several years marked by legal and personal controversies.

For now, the actor’s remarks remain personal recollections shared during a public discussion, with no public confirmation or denial from the individuals named.