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Christian Horner to Reveal Untold Red Bull Story in New Formula 1 Memoir ‘Drive’

Christian Horner to Reveal Untold Red Bull Story in New Formula 1 Memoir ‘Drive’ Racing

Books and Authors

Christian Horner to Reveal Untold Red Bull Story in New Formula 1 Memoir ‘Drive’

Under his leadership, Red Bull captured 8 Drivers’ Championships, 6 Constructors’ Championships, and More than 120 Grand Prix victories. Publishers describe “Drive” as an unfiltered account of Christian Horner’s career, offering readers access to behind-the-scenes moments rarely seen by the public.
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Former Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner is preparing to lift the curtain on one of the most successful eras in Formula 1 with the release of his memoir, “Drive,” a book that promises an inside look at two decades of leadership, triumphs and challenges at the championship-winning team.

Scheduled for publication on October 22, the memoir will chronicle Horner’s journey from becoming the youngest Formula 1 team principal in 2005 to overseeing one of the sport’s most dominant dynasties.

A 20-year Formula 1 journey

Christian Horner took charge of Red Bull Racing when the energy drink company entered Formula 1 after acquiring the former Jaguar Racing outfit. Under his leadership, the team evolved into one of the sport’s most formidable competitors.

Across two distinct periods of dominance, Red Bull captured 8 Drivers’ Championships, 6 Constructors’ Championships, and More than 120 Grand Prix victories

The team’s title-winning campaigns featured legendary drivers including Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, helping establish Red Bull as one of Formula 1’s modern powerhouses.

The memoir is expected to provide fresh insights into how the team transformed from a newcomer into a global sporting brand.

Behind-the-scenes stories

Publishers describe “Drive” as an unfiltered account of Christian Horner’s career, offering readers access to behind-the-scenes moments rarely seen by the public.

The book will reportedly cover the key decisions, leadership challenges and internal dynamics that shaped Red Bull’s rise while also examining the political landscape of Formula 1.

According to promotional material, the memoir will explain how an operation acquired for a symbolic price eventually became one of the world’s most valuable motorsport organizations.

The audiobook edition will also be narrated by Horner himself.

Reflecting on life inside Formula 1

Speaking about the project, Christian Horner said the book focuses not only on race victories but also on the people who shaped his career. He explained that while Formula 1 is often remembered through championship battles and iconic cars, the relationships, difficult decisions and personalities behind the scenes are what remain most memorable.

The memoir, he said, is his personal reflection on an extraordinary journey spanning two decades in one of the world’s most competitive sports.

Publishers added that readers can expect personal revelations alongside new perspectives on major Formula 1 events witnessed from Red Bull’s leadership.

Career ended unexpectedly

The announcement comes more than a year after Horner departed from Red Bull Racing, bringing an abrupt end to his long tenure with the team.

His exit followed significant organizational changes within Red Bull GmbH after the death of company founder Dietrich Mateschitz, with the parent company restructuring its motorsport operations.

Since leaving Red Bull, Horner has maintained a relatively low public profile. Apart from a brief appearance in Netflix’s “Drive to Survive,” he has largely stayed away from Formula 1 media while speculation continues over his next career move.

Industry reports have linked him with several teams, although no official appointment has been announced.

Legacy remains significant

Regardless of his future, Horner’s achievements remain among the most successful in Formula 1 history.

During his leadership, Red Bull established itself as a consistent championship contender, developing innovative engineering concepts and nurturing world-class driving talent.

His contribution to British motorsport was recognized with national honours, including being appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) after previously receiving an OBE.

Many within the Formula 1 paddock continue to regard him as one of the sport’s most influential executives, known for his strategic thinking and ability to navigate the intense political battles that often define championship campaigns.

 

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A post shared by Christian Horner (@christianhorner)

High expectations for the memoir

Interest in the memoir has reportedly sparked strong competition among publishers before the rights were secured.

With Formula 1 enjoying unprecedented global popularity, particularly following the success of streaming documentaries and growing international audiences, Horner’s first-hand account is expected to attract significant attention from fans eager to understand how Red Bull built one of the sport’s greatest success stories.

Whether discussing championship celebrations, leadership pressures or life inside the Formula 1 paddock, “Drive” is poised to become one of the year’s most anticipated motorsport books.

  • Christian Horner to Reveal Untold Red Bull Story in New Formula 1 Memoir ‘Drive’ Racing
  • Christian Horner to Reveal Untold Red Bull Story in New Formula 1 Memoir ‘Drive’ Racing

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