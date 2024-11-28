Dennis Graham Defends Drake, Tells Joe Budden to ‘Back Off’ After Scathing Podcast Rant

Dennis Graham, the father of rap superstar Drake, has stepped in to defend his son after Joe Budden’s scathing comments on his podcast. The outspoken hip-hop commentator recently aimed at Drake, calling him a “selfish, lying, manipulative sack of s***” amid the rapper’s legal battle with UMG and Spotify over Kendrick Lamar ‘Not Like Us’. Budden’s rant accused Drake of shady industry practices and personal betrayals, including disrespecting collaborators and interfering in their private lives.

On his latest podcast episode, Joe Budden claimed Drake had been a behind-the-scenes instigator for years. “You’ve been the biggest sack of s*** behind the scenes,” Budden said, alleging that Drake meddled in relationships and dismissed personal tragedies. These accusations come as Drake prepares for a lawsuit against UMG and Spotify, alleging that they illegally promoted Kendrick Lamar’s hit track “Not Like Us” over his own work.

Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, didn’t hold back in his response. Taking to Instagram, Graham commented on a post discussing Budden’s tirade: “Stand down now!!!!!!!!! Joe needs to back the f*** off. This has nothing to do with him, period.”

This isn’t Dennis Graham’s first time publicly defending his son against Budden. Last year, after Budden criticized Drake’s creative choices and collaborations, Graham labelled him an “old hater motherf***er.” He accused Joe Budden of targeting Drake because of his lack of relevance in the music industry.

“It’s a f***ing shame that a young artist can’t enjoy his glory without someone trying to bust his bubble because they have nothing going on,” Graham wrote.

Budden’s latest rant has reignited tensions between him and Drake and among fans and industry insiders. While some applaud Budden for calling out what he sees as toxic behaviour, others view his comments as overly personal and unnecessary.

Meanwhile, Dennis Graham’s protective stance underscores his solid familial bond with his son. As the legal drama involving UMG and Spotify unfolds, Graham defends Drake’s reputation against critics like Budden.

The ongoing feud adds another layer to the long-standing tension between Budden and Drake, who have built careers on their ability to provoke and respond to public scrutiny. Whether this latest episode will escalate further remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Dennis Graham isn’t backing down when it comes to standing up for his son.