DJ Khaled Explains Why He Avoided Rap Beefs With Drake, Rick Ross, and Future

In a candid conversation on Fat Joe and Jadakiss’ Joe and Jada podcast, DJ Khaled addressed his long history of navigating rap conflicts while keeping relationships strong. Known for his ability to unite artists, DJ Khaled revealed how he carefully avoided taking sides in some of hip-hop’s most high-profile feuds, like the one he avoided with Drake, Future, and Rick Ross.

Behind the Scenes of Rap Beef

Fat Joe reminded DJ Khaled of his history in the culture’s most heated battles, citing moments when Khaled played peacemaker. DJ Khaled recalled being the first to bring Jadakiss and Beanie Sigel together on a track after Beanie Sigel’s release from prison, helping transform their rivalry into a collaboration. He also worked behind the scenes during Rick Ross and Young Jeezy’s feud, stressing that both men were like brothers to him.

“I’m the one that was behind the scenes when Ross and Jeezy was going at it,” Khaled explained. “A real one like me gonna always say, ‘We gotta come together. We gotta stick together. We can never let nobody divide and conquer us.’”







Why He Stayed Away From Drake, Ross, and Future’s Tension

When the conversation shifted to conflicts involving Drake, Rick Ross, and Future, DJ Khaled was quick to clarify his stance.

“I didn’t get in that energy. There’s two energies I’m not gonna get in—hate,” DJ Khaled said. “Those are my brothers. You can’t question my friendship. How? It’s impossible. Ain’t nobody like DJ Khaled.”

Khaled emphasized that his role has always been to push for love and understanding. “When it come down to DJ Khaled, I’m the one that’s gonna try to fix it. I don’t want no trophy. I don’t want no promotion. At the end of the day, I love my brothers and my brothers know that.”

Unity, Faith, and Collaboration

Fat Joe pressed further, asking DJ Khaled if he believed he could squash future rap beefs. Khaled’s answer reflected both his optimism and his faith.

“I would love to squash it. Everything’s possible with God, okay? … They ain’t believe in us, God did,” Khaled declared.

For Khaled, the mission has always been about peace and collaboration. “When it come down to music, I’m a collaborator. That’s what I do,” he said.

The Joe and Jada podcast interview is an attempt to build on DJ Khaled’s reputation as one of hip-hop’s great unifiers. Whether through his all-star albums or his behind-the-scenes diplomacy, Khaled has made it clear that he values unity, peace, and brotherhood over division.

As he continues to shape hip-hop culture from both the spotlight and the shadows, one thing is certain: DJ Khaled’s loyalty to love over hate remains unshakable.