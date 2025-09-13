Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

DJ Khaled Explains Why He Avoided Rap Beefs With Drake, Rick Ross, and Future

DJ Khaled Explains Why He Avoided Rap Beefs With Drake, Rick Ross, and Future

Hip Hop/ Rap

DJ Khaled Explains Why He Avoided Rap Beefs With Drake, Rick Ross, and Future

Sound Plunge
Published on

In a candid conversation on Fat Joe and Jadakiss’ Joe and Jada podcast, DJ Khaled addressed his long history of navigating rap conflicts while keeping relationships strong. Known for his ability to unite artists, DJ Khaled revealed how he carefully avoided taking sides in some of hip-hop’s most high-profile feuds, like the one he avoided with Drake, Future, and Rick Ross.

Behind the Scenes of Rap Beef

Fat Joe reminded DJ Khaled of his history in the culture’s most heated battles, citing moments when Khaled played peacemaker. DJ Khaled recalled being the first to bring Jadakiss and Beanie Sigel together on a track after Beanie Sigel’s release from prison, helping transform their rivalry into a collaboration. He also worked behind the scenes during Rick Ross and Young Jeezy’s feud, stressing that both men were like brothers to him.

“I’m the one that was behind the scenes when Ross and Jeezy was going at it,” Khaled explained. “A real one like me gonna always say, ‘We gotta come together. We gotta stick together. We can never let nobody divide and conquer us.’”



Why He Stayed Away From Drake, Ross, and Future’s Tension

When the conversation shifted to conflicts involving Drake, Rick Ross, and Future, DJ Khaled was quick to clarify his stance.

DJ Khaled Deletes Album Announcement After Drake Denies Involvement

“I didn’t get in that energy. There’s two energies I’m not gonna get in—hate,” DJ Khaled said. “Those are my brothers. You can’t question my friendship. How? It’s impossible. Ain’t nobody like DJ Khaled.”

Khaled emphasized that his role has always been to push for love and understanding. “When it come down to DJ Khaled, I’m the one that’s gonna try to fix it. I don’t want no trophy. I don’t want no promotion. At the end of the day, I love my brothers and my brothers know that.”

DJ Khaled and Drake's Run with Hits

DJ Khaled and Drake’s Run with Hits – Will it ever repeat? 

Unity, Faith, and Collaboration

Fat Joe pressed further, asking DJ Khaled if he believed he could squash future rap beefs. Khaled’s answer reflected both his optimism and his faith.

“I would love to squash it. Everything’s possible with God, okay? … They ain’t believe in us, God did,” Khaled declared.

For Khaled, the mission has always been about peace and collaboration. “When it come down to music, I’m a collaborator. That’s what I do,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joe & Jada (@joeandjada)

The Joe and Jada podcast interview is an attempt to build on DJ Khaled’s reputation as one of hip-hop’s great unifiers. Whether through his all-star albums or his behind-the-scenes diplomacy, Khaled has made it clear that he values unity, peace, and brotherhood over division.

As he continues to shape hip-hop culture from both the spotlight and the shadows, one thing is certain: DJ Khaled’s loyalty to love over hate remains unshakable.

  • DJ Khaled and Drake's Run with Hits
  • DJ Khaled Explains Why He Avoided Rap Beefs With Drake, Rick Ross, and Future
  • DJ Khaled and Drake's Run with Hits
  • DJ Khaled Explains Why He Avoided Rap Beefs With Drake, Rick Ross, and Future

Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Hip Hop/ Rap

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled: A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend
By September 13, 2025
Gorillaz Announce New Album The Mountain and 2026 Tour With Sparks

Gorillaz Announce New Album The Mountain and 2026 Tour With Sparks
By September 12, 2025
Lewis Hamilton on Cadillac’s 2026 F1 Line-Up: Bottas and Perez Are “The Right Guys”

Lewis Hamilton on Cadillac’s 2026 F1 Line-Up: Bottas and Perez Are “The Right Guys”
By September 12, 2025
DJ Khaled Explains Why He Avoided Rap Beefs With Drake, Rick Ross, and Future

DJ Khaled Explains Why He Avoided Rap Beefs With Drake, Rick Ross, and Future
By September 13, 2025
Mario Goes Galactic Super Mario Galaxy Movie Announced as 2026 Sequel Chris Pratt Jack Black Super Mario Bros Nintendo

Mario Goes Galactic: Super Mario Galaxy Movie Announced as 2026 Sequel
By September 13, 2025
The Long Walk Stephen King’s Dystopian Tale Becomes a Brutal Yet Beautiful Story of Male Friendship

The Long Walk : Stephen King’s Dystopian Tale Becomes a Brutal Yet Beautiful Story of Male Friendship
By September 13, 2025
Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled: A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend
By September 13, 2025
Diplo & Hanumankind to Headline Motoverse 2025 in Goa Music, Motorcycles & Madness

Diplo & Hanumankind to Headline Motoverse 2025 in Goa: Music, Motorcycles & Madness
By September 12, 2025
Timothée Chalamet Stars in Lucid Motors’ Cinematic “Driven” Campaign James Mangold

Timothée Chalamet Stars in Lucid Motors’ Cinematic “Driven” Campaign
By September 12, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Mario Goes Galactic Super Mario Galaxy Movie Announced as 2026 Sequel Chris Pratt Jack Black Super Mario Bros Nintendo

Mario Goes Galactic: Super Mario Galaxy Movie Announced as 2026 Sequel
By September 13, 2025
Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Announced New Storyline, Hoopa, and Mega Raichu Forms Revealed

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Announced: New Storyline, Hoopa, and Mega Raichu Forms Revealed
By September 12, 2025
Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign
By September 12, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

Apple

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
Taylor Swift Unveils New The Life of a Showgirl Album Cover After Mysterious Purple Countdown

Album Announcement

Taylor Swift Unveils New The Life of a Showgirl Album Cover After Mysterious Purple Countdown
To Top
Loading...