Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence

Venture Catalysts, the Mumbai-based multi-stage venture investing platform, has raised ₹150 crore (≈approximately US$18 million) in a funding round that combines primary and secondary transactions. The fresh capital will fuel leadership hires, AI-enabled diligence and reporting tools, new fund launches, and deeper on-ground presence across India’s key startup hubs.

Diverse Investor Participation

The round attracted prominent names from India’s capital markets, corporates, and even Bollywood family offices. New investors include Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).



They join existing backers, including Radhakishan Damani (DMart), Kamal Agarwal (Haldiram), Enam Securities, Capri Global, Anil Singhvi (Zee Business), Aman Gupta (boAt), Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), Nirmit Parikh (Apna), and Srinath Ramakkrushnan (Zetwerk).

Scaling a Multi-Stage Platform

Founded in 2016 as an angel network, Venture Catalysts has transformed into a two-pronged platform. It operates both a syndication business that deploys deal-by-deal capital via Angel Fund AIFs, and a venture capital arm that co-creates and incubates Category II AIFs with institutional anchors and emerging managers.

The group currently manages over US$500 million in AUM, with nearly US$200 million deployed through syndication in the last nine years from UHNWIs, HNIs, and family offices.

Expanding the AIF Suite

Venture Catalysts has built a robust fund lineup:

  • 100 Unicorns (idea-stage accelerator fund, ~US$100 million, launched 2021)

  • Beams Fintech Fund (India’s first fintech growth vehicle, ~US$90 million, launched 2022)

  • Elev8 Venture Partners (Series B/C focused, ~US$160 million, final close 2024)

  • Spyre PropTech Venture Fund (India’s first proptech fund, ~US$50 million, launched 2025)

It also runs VC Grid, an invite-only community connecting family offices, UHNWIs, and corporate venture arms.

Track Record and Unicorn Outcomes

Over the past decade, Venture Catalysts has backed 400+ companies across sectors. Notable successes include BharatPe, Pixis, Renee Cosmetics, InsuranceDekho, Assiduus Global, Wiom, and Kissan Konnect.

The firm points to significant exits and liquidity events with BharatPe, Zypp Electric, Rare Planet, ImpactGuru, Homeville, and strategic transactions involving Marico (Beardo), IBM (Prescinto), and ixigo (Confirmtkt). Cumulative deployment across strategies is approaching US$340 million, making it one of India’s leading homegrown VC platforms.

AI and Future Strategy

“We are delighted to welcome such a diverse and experienced group of investors. Their confidence affirms our vision of empowering entrepreneurs across all growth stages,” said Anuj Golecha, Co-Founder, Venture Catalysts.

He added that the funding will accelerate the development of AI-driven tools, strengthen deal sourcing, and deepen collaboration between LPs and founders. The firm also plans to expand leadership across investing, product, and platform functions while growing its geographic footprint in India’s startup corridors.

With its mix of syndication and venture capital arms, strong LP network, and a track record of producing unicorns, Venture Catalysts’ fresh infusion positions it as a key driver in India’s next wave of startup growth.

