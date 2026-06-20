Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Netflix’s I Will Find You Delivers Another Twisty Harlan Coben’s Thriller Starring Sam Worthington

Netflix’s I Will Find You Delivers Another Twisty Harlan Coben's Thriller Sam Worthington

News

Netflix’s I Will Find You Delivers Another Twisty Harlan Coben’s Thriller Starring Sam Worthington

Screen Plunge

By

Published on

Netflix has once again struck gold with a Harlan Coben adaptation. The streaming giant’s latest thriller, I Will Find You, transforms the bestselling 2023 novel into an addictive mystery packed with suspense, emotional stakes, and unexpected twists.

Led by Sam Worthington and Britt Lower, the eight-episode series blends family drama, conspiracy thriller, and crime mystery into one of Netflix’s most binge-worthy releases of the year.

A Father Branded a Killer

The story centers on David Burroughs, played by Sam Worthington, a man serving a life sentence for the murder of his three-year-old son.

Despite overwhelming evidence against him, David has always maintained his innocence. Broken by grief and isolated in prison, he has withdrawn from nearly everyone in his life.

Everything changes when his former sister-in-law Rachel unexpectedly visits him with shocking information. While browsing social media, she discovers a photograph featuring a young boy who looks remarkably similar to David’s supposedly deceased son.

The resemblance goes beyond appearance. The child even appears to have the same distinctive birthmark.

The revelation sets off a chain of events that forces David to confront the possibility that his son may still be alive.

Nicole Kidman’s Thriller ‘Holland’ on Amazon Prime Video Fails to Deliver Excitement

A Dangerous Search for the Truth

Determined to uncover what really happened, David embarks on a desperate mission that quickly spirals into something much larger than a missing-child case.

As he investigates alongside Rachel, the pair uncover hidden secrets, long-buried lies, and a sprawling conspiracy stretching across multiple countries.

Adding to the tension is the relentless pursuit of law enforcement. FBI agents and federal task forces close in while David and Rachel race against time to piece together the mystery.

Like many Harlan Coben stories, the plot frequently veers in unexpected directions. Just when viewers believe they understand the truth, the narrative reveals another layer of deception.

‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return

Sam Worthington and Britt Lower Shine

One of the series’ greatest strengths is the chemistry between its lead actors.

Worthington delivers a convincing performance as a grieving father driven by guilt, hope, and determination. His portrayal gives emotional weight to the increasingly outrageous twists.

Lower, fresh from her acclaimed work in Severance, brings intelligence and vulnerability to Rachel, creating a compelling partnership that anchors the story.

The supporting cast, including Milo Ventimiglia, adds further depth to the unfolding mystery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Why Fans Are Loving It

Netflix has found remarkable success adapting Harlan Coben novels, and I Will Find You continues that trend.

The series embraces everything audiences have come to expect from a Coben thriller: shocking revelations, emotional family drama, hidden conspiracies, and cliffhanger endings that make it nearly impossible to stop watching.

While some story developments stretch believability, the show fully commits to its high-stakes mystery, making the ride entertaining from beginning to end.

I Will Find You is another winning entry in Netflix’s growing collection of Harlan Coben adaptations. Powered by strong performances, relentless suspense, and a maze of twists, the series delivers exactly what thriller fans crave.

For viewers looking for a mystery that constantly keeps them guessing, I Will Find You proves once again why Harlan Coben remains one of the most successful storytellers in streaming television.

  • Netflix’s I Will Find You Delivers Another Twisty Harlan Coben's Thriller Sam Worthington
  • Netflix’s I Will Find You Delivers Another Twisty Harlan Coben's Thriller Sam Worthington

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media Signs Major Netflix Deal for New Original Series Sinners

Movies & Documentaries

Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media Signs Major Netflix Deal for New Original Series
By June 19, 2026
Sean Penn to Direct January 6 Drama as Bradley Cooper Eyes Lead Role Warner Bros.

Movies & Documentaries

Sean Penn to Direct January 6 Drama as Bradley Cooper Eyes Lead Role
By June 17, 2026
Drake Jokes About Anthony Edwards in New Nike KD 19 Ad With Kevin Durant Purple Candies

Advertising

Drake Jokes About Anthony Edwards in New Nike KD 19 Ad With Kevin Durant
By June 17, 2026
Rick Ross and T.I. Reunite on ‘Mahogany Caskets,’ 50 Cent Shots? Music Video Set In Stone Album

Hip Hop/ Rap

Rick Ross and T.I. Reunite on ‘Mahogany Caskets,’ 50 Cent Shots?
By June 17, 2026
Tom Holland Appears to Confirm Marriage to Zendaya ‘They Were All There’ Spider-Man Wedding

E! News

Tom Holland Appears to Confirm Marriage to Zendaya: ‘They Were All There’
By June 17, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Orders Open June 25 as Rockstar Reveals Official Cover Art Leonida and its central characters, Jason and Lucia GTA 6

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto VI Pre-Orders Open June 25 as Rockstar Reveals Official Cover Art
By June 20, 2026
Intel Stock Soars After Trump Reveals Apple Chip Partnership in Major U.S. Manufacturing Push Deal Semiconductor Chips

Semiconductor Industry

Intel Stock Soars After Trump Reveals Apple Chip Partnership in Major U.S. Manufacturing Push
By June 19, 2026
Kai Cenat’s Streamer University Atlanta Event Canceled After Massive Crowds Gather 2026

E! News

Kai Cenat’s Streamer University Atlanta Event Canceled After Massive Crowds Gather
By June 17, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Unveiled Jeremy Strong Takes Over as Mark Zuckerberg in Facebook Social network Sequel Jeremy Allen White

Movies & Documentaries

‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Unveiled: Jeremy Strong Takes Over as Mark Zuckerberg in Facebook Sequel
Bill Gates Faces Congressional Questions Over Jeffrey Epstein Relationship House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer

News

Bill Gates Faces Congressional Questions Over Jeffrey Epstein Relationship
Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush Gary Oldman

Apple TV+

Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush
Jason Derulo Faces Backlash Over Shark Tank in California Mansion N3On Stingray Animal Welfare

News

Jason Derulo Faces Backlash Over Shark Tank in California Mansion
Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Gets August Premiere Date on Paramount+ Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman.

Movies & Documentaries

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Gets August Premiere Date on Paramount+
Kanye West Lawsuit Back in Spotlight as Model Jennifer An Details Alleged 2010 Music Video Incident La Roux Jennifer An

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West Lawsuit Back in Spotlight as Model Jennifer An Details Alleged 2010 Music Video Incident
Brad Pitt Faces the Wild With a Loyal Dog in ‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer David Ayer Survival Thriller Paramount Pictures J K Simmons

Movies & Documentaries

Brad Pitt Faces the Wild With a Loyal Dog in ‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video Kinky Milk Bully Deluxe

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video
Cam’ron Questions Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle, Says Drake Has an Opening

Billboard

Cam’ron Questions Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle, Says Drake Has an Opening
Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Grand Prix Victory 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Geroge Russell Kimi Antonelli

Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Grand Prix Victory at 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Drake Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners, Cementing Streaming Legacy Iceman Habibti Made of Honour

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Surpasses 100 Million Monthly Spotify Listeners, Cementing Streaming Legacy
David Hockney Dies at 88 The Visionary Artist Who Turned Everyday Life Into Timeless Masterpieces Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)

Culture

David Hockney Dies at 88: The Visionary Artist Who Turned Everyday Life Into Timeless Masterpieces
Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’ René Mayrhofer Android Platform Security

AI Ethics

Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’
North West Makes Solo Festival Debut at Summer Smash 2026 Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2026 Kanye West Kim Kardashian Talking

E! News

North West Makes Solo Festival Debut at Summer Smash 2026
THE ILLUSTRATED MAN Debut Album The Skin Of Time ‘When Everything Is Said’ Sasha Carassi and Swedish vocalist Jonatan Bäckelie

Album Drop

THE ILLUSTRATED MAN Debut Album The Skin Of Time , Led by Powerful Focus Track ‘When Everything Is Said’
Pasadena Police Officer Shot by Colleague During Alleged ‘Horseplay’ Incident, Dashcam Video Reveals cop shoots fellow cop

News

Pasadena Police Officer Shot by Colleague During Alleged ‘Horseplay’ Incident, Dashcam Video Reveals
World Cup Visa Controversy Somali Referee Omar Artan Denied Entry to U.S. Ahead of FIFA 2026 Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan Donald trump Immigration Inclusive

FIFA World Cup

World Cup Visa Controversy: Somali Referee Omar Artan Denied Entry to U.S. Ahead of FIFA 2026
Josh Hokit Calls 'Michelle Obama a Man' At The White House UFC Event Donald trump Paramount + Comments Freedom 250

News

Josh Hokit Calls ‘Michelle Obama a Man’ At The White House UFC Event
Rick Ross Flying Commercial Sparks Online Debate as Drake Fans Revive Old Lyrics - Whisper My Name New Album Iceman

Hip Hop/ Rap

Rick Ross Flying Commercial Sparks Online Debate as Drake Fans Revive Old Lyrics
Mark Wahlberg Stuns Fans With Dramatic Transformation in ‘By Any Means’ Trailer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Greg Scarpa

Movies & Documentaries

Mark Wahlberg Stuns Fans With Dramatic Transformation in ‘By Any Means’ Trailer
Apple TV+ Renews ‘Widow’s Bay’ for Season 2 After Breakout Success Mayor Tom Loftis, played by Matthew Rhys

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Renews ‘Widow’s Bay’ for Season 2 After Breakout Success
Anthropic CEO Defends Military AI Use Amid Questions Over Iran School Bombing Claude AI

AI Ethics

Anthropic CEO Defends Military AI Use Amid Questions Over Iran School Bombing
To Top
Loading...