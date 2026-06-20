Netflix’s I Will Find You Delivers Another Twisty Harlan Coben’s Thriller Starring Sam Worthington

Netflix has once again struck gold with a Harlan Coben adaptation. The streaming giant’s latest thriller, I Will Find You, transforms the bestselling 2023 novel into an addictive mystery packed with suspense, emotional stakes, and unexpected twists.

Led by Sam Worthington and Britt Lower, the eight-episode series blends family drama, conspiracy thriller, and crime mystery into one of Netflix’s most binge-worthy releases of the year.

A Father Branded a Killer

The story centers on David Burroughs, played by Sam Worthington, a man serving a life sentence for the murder of his three-year-old son.

Despite overwhelming evidence against him, David has always maintained his innocence. Broken by grief and isolated in prison, he has withdrawn from nearly everyone in his life.

Everything changes when his former sister-in-law Rachel unexpectedly visits him with shocking information. While browsing social media, she discovers a photograph featuring a young boy who looks remarkably similar to David’s supposedly deceased son.

The resemblance goes beyond appearance. The child even appears to have the same distinctive birthmark.

The revelation sets off a chain of events that forces David to confront the possibility that his son may still be alive.

A Dangerous Search for the Truth

Determined to uncover what really happened, David embarks on a desperate mission that quickly spirals into something much larger than a missing-child case.

As he investigates alongside Rachel, the pair uncover hidden secrets, long-buried lies, and a sprawling conspiracy stretching across multiple countries.

Adding to the tension is the relentless pursuit of law enforcement. FBI agents and federal task forces close in while David and Rachel race against time to piece together the mystery.

Like many Harlan Coben stories, the plot frequently veers in unexpected directions. Just when viewers believe they understand the truth, the narrative reveals another layer of deception.

Sam Worthington and Britt Lower Shine

One of the series’ greatest strengths is the chemistry between its lead actors.

Worthington delivers a convincing performance as a grieving father driven by guilt, hope, and determination. His portrayal gives emotional weight to the increasingly outrageous twists.

Lower, fresh from her acclaimed work in Severance, brings intelligence and vulnerability to Rachel, creating a compelling partnership that anchors the story.

The supporting cast, including Milo Ventimiglia, adds further depth to the unfolding mystery.

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Why Fans Are Loving It

Netflix has found remarkable success adapting Harlan Coben novels, and I Will Find You continues that trend.

The series embraces everything audiences have come to expect from a Coben thriller: shocking revelations, emotional family drama, hidden conspiracies, and cliffhanger endings that make it nearly impossible to stop watching.

While some story developments stretch believability, the show fully commits to its high-stakes mystery, making the ride entertaining from beginning to end.

I Will Find You is another winning entry in Netflix’s growing collection of Harlan Coben adaptations. Powered by strong performances, relentless suspense, and a maze of twists, the series delivers exactly what thriller fans crave.

For viewers looking for a mystery that constantly keeps them guessing, I Will Find You proves once again why Harlan Coben remains one of the most successful storytellers in streaming television.