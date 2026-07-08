Marine Le Pen confirms 2027 presidential bid after French court eases election ban

The appeals court maintained Marine Le Pen’s conviction over the misuse of public funds linked to jobs financed by the European Parliament. However, judges reduced her ineligibility period from five years to 45 months, with a significant portion of the sentence suspended.

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has officially announced she will contest the 2027 French presidential election after an appeals court reduced her ban from holding elected office, reopening the path for her to seek the country’s highest office.

The announcement came shortly after the court upheld Le Pen’s conviction in a case involving the misuse of European Parliament funds but shortened the period during which she is barred from standing for public office.

Speaking during a televised interview, the 57-year-old declared her intention to enter the race to succeed President Emmanuel Macron, whose constitutional term limits prevent him from seeking another consecutive mandate.

Court ruling revives presidential ambitions

The appeals court maintained Marine Le Pen’s conviction over the misuse of public funds linked to jobs financed by the European Parliament. However, judges reduced her ineligibility period from five years to 45 months, with a significant portion of the sentence suspended.

Since the ban has effectively been running since the original judgment in 2025, Le Pen has already completed the mandatory period preventing her from contesting elections, allowing her to legally re-enter the political arena.

“Tonight, I am a candidate in the presidential election,” Le Pen said, confirming months of speculation surrounding her political future.

She also announced plans to challenge parts of the latest ruling before France’s highest judicial authority.

Appeal could delay electronic monitoring

Although the court ordered Marine Le Pen to serve part of her sentence under electronic monitoring, she said an appeal to France’s highest court would suspend the immediate implementation of that requirement.

Le Pen has consistently argued that campaigning while wearing an electronic ankle monitor would severely restrict her ability to travel across France, attend rallies and engage with voters.

According to her interpretation of the legal process, filing a further appeal will allow her to campaign without those restrictions until a final ruling is delivered.

Her legal strategy could prove significant as political parties prepare for what is expected to become one of France’s most closely watched presidential contests in decades.

National Rally prepares for election campaign

Marine Le Pen confirmed she and Jordan Bardella, president of the National Rally, will soon begin their campaign efforts.

The party has spent recent years broadening its electoral appeal while attempting to present itself as a mainstream political force capable of governing France.

Le Pen described the leadership partnership between herself and Bardella as central to the party’s strategy, arguing they offer voters an alternative to the current political establishment.

Polls suggest a competitive race ahead

Opinion surveys have consistently placed National Rally among the strongest political forces heading into the 2027 election.

Several recent polls indicate Le Pen would comfortably qualify for the second round of voting if she runs, although projections differ over whether she would ultimately win the presidency.

Some surveys have suggested former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe could emerge as her strongest challenger in a potential runoff.

Others indicate Le Pen herself may have a stronger chance than Bardella in a head-to-head contest against centrist rivals.

The election is widely viewed as the far-right party’s most realistic opportunity yet to secure the presidency after Le Pen finished runner-up to Macron in both 2017 and 2022.

Conviction remains political challenge

The case stems from allegations that National Rally officials improperly used European Parliament funds intended for parliamentary assistants to finance party staff in France.

Le Pen has consistently denied wrongdoing, maintaining that the party acted lawfully and accusing authorities of targeting her movement for political reasons.

She has described the proceedings as politically motivated and insists she will continue challenging the conviction through the judicial system.

Despite the legal controversy, political analysts believe her candidacy is likely to reshape France’s electoral landscape, with immigration, economic policy, national identity and European Union relations expected to dominate the campaign agenda.

With Macron leaving office after completing his second term, the 2027 election is already emerging as one of the most consequential political battles in modern French history, and Le Pen’s confirmed return ensures the contest will begin under intense public and international scrutiny.