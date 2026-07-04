Lewis Hamilton Claims Stunning Ferrari Sprint Pole at 2026 British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton thrilled home fans by securing Sprint pole position for the 2026 British Grand Prix, edging Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli by just 0.011 seconds in a dramatic Sprint Qualifying session at Silverstone.

Driving for Ferrari, Hamilton produced a superb final lap of 1:28.376 to top the timesheets and secure the best starting position for Saturday’s Sprint race. The seven-time Formula 1 World Champion delivered under immense pressure, beating Antonelli in one of the closest qualifying finishes of the season.

Max Verstappen completed the top three for Red Bull, while Hamilton’s Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc finished fourth.

Hamilton Dominates Friday at Silverstone

Hamilton’s pace was evident throughout Friday’s action.

After topping the only Free Practice session of the weekend, the British driver continued his impressive form by leading both SQ1 and SQ2 before delivering another flawless performance during the decisive SQ3 shootout.

The Ferrari driver looked increasingly comfortable as the day progressed, with improvements in every session giving the home crowd hope that he could finally deliver a major result at Silverstone in Ferrari colours.

His final effort proved just enough to deny Antonelli, who came agonisingly close to claiming another milestone in his rookie Formula 1 campaign.

Antonelli Impresses Again for Mercedes

Although narrowly missing the Sprint pole, Kimi Antonelli once again showcased why he is regarded as one of Formula 1’s brightest young talents.

The Mercedes driver posted a lap of 1:28.387, missing out on top spot by only 11 thousandths of a second.

Antonelli had looked competitive throughout qualifying and briefly appeared set to take pole before Hamilton produced his final flying lap.

His performance continues an impressive rookie season that has already seen him regularly challenge Formula 1’s established stars.

Verstappen and Ferrari Stay in the Fight

Reigning champion Max Verstappen qualified third after posting a 1:28.697, just ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who finished fourth.

While Red Bull remained competitive, Verstappen was unable to match the outright pace shown by Ferrari and Mercedes during the final session.

Leclerc ensured Ferrari placed both cars inside the top four, highlighting the team’s strong overall performance heading into the Sprint.

McLaren Unable to Challenge for Pole

Championship contenders McLaren, endured a relatively disappointing Sprint Qualifying.

Lando Norris could only manage sixth, while teammate Oscar Piastri qualified seventh.

Team Principal Zak Brown later confirmed Norris carried minor damage sustained during SQ1, which affected the team’s overall performance during the later stages of qualifying.

Despite missing out on the front rows, both McLaren drivers remain well placed to score valuable Sprint points.

SQ1: Hamilton Sets Early Benchmark

The opening Sprint Qualifying session saw all 22 drivers use medium tyres during the 12-minute segment.

Hamilton quickly established himself as the driver to beat, recording the fastest lap of 1:29.273 ahead of Leclerc and Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar.

Local favourite Oliver Bearman narrowly missed progressing after falling just 0.010 seconds short of advancing to SQ2.

The first session also saw both Aston Martin drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, eliminated alongside Haas’ Esteban Ocon, Cadillac pair Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

SQ2: Ferrari Maintains Control

Lewis Hamilton extended his dominance during SQ2 with another fastest lap of 1:28.747.

Antonelli and Leclerc remained his closest challengers, while Verstappen, Piastri and Hadjar also comfortably progressed into the final session.

Mercedes experienced mixed fortunes as George Russell struggled for pace throughout qualifying before eventually securing a place in SQ3.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly narrowly missed advancing by less than one-tenth of a second, while both Williams drivers were eliminated.

SQ3: Hamilton Delivers Under Pressure

With drivers switching to soft tyres, SQ3 became a single-lap showdown.

McLaren drivers were the first to post competitive laps before Antonelli briefly took provisional pole.

Moments later, Hamilton delivered his decisive lap, crossing the line just 0.011 seconds quicker to spark celebrations among the packed Silverstone crowd.

Russell completed the top five, followed by Norris, Piastri, Hadjar, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.

Hamilton Delighted by Home Success

Speaking after qualifying, Hamilton described the result as another dream moment at Silverstone.

“I love this place, I love this crowd,” Hamilton said.

“I can’t express how special it feels every year coming back here. The car felt fantastic today, and the team has worked incredibly hard bringing small upgrades every weekend.”

He praised Ferrari’s continuous development throughout the season and thanked both the factory staff and race team for their efforts.

“It’s incredibly close out there,” Hamilton added. “The team really deserves this result.”

Sprint Grid Set for Saturday

Hamilton will start Saturday’s 17-lap Sprint from pole position, hoping to convert Ferrari’s qualifying pace into valuable championship points.

Antonelli lines up alongside him on the front row, with Verstappen and Leclerc occupying the second row.

The result also gives Ferrari renewed confidence ahead of Grand Prix qualifying later in the weekend as Hamilton searches for another memorable victory in front of his home supporters.

With several teams showing competitive pace and tiny margins separating the front runners, the British Grand Prix weekend promises more intense battles at one of Formula 1’s most iconic circuits.