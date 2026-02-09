Connect with us
McLaren Unveils 2026 F1 Livery as Champions Enter a Bold New Era

McLaren Unveils 2026 F1 Livery as Champions Enter a Bold New Era

McLaren Unveils 2026 F1 Livery as Champions Enter a Bold New Era

McLaren Racing has officially unveiled the livery of its 2026 Formula 1 challenger, the MCL40, marking a major milestone ahead of the sport’s all-new regulations F1 era. The reveal took place during a live broadcast from Bahrain, just days before the first pre-season test begins at the Sakhir circuit.

As the penultimate team to launch its 2026 look, the Woking-based outfit used the desert backdrop to signal both continuity and ambition as it prepares to defend its championship crowns.

Championship Colours Carry Over

True to tradition, McLaren F1 has retained the iconic papaya livery that delivered both the Constructors’ and Drivers’ World Championships in 2025. The MCL40 features a refined papaya colour scheme, complemented by anthracite bodywork and subtle teal accents, creating a modern evolution of the team’s winning visual identity.

The design extends beyond the car itself. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will race in updated fire suits featuring papaya fronts and darker rear sections, with their respective numbers highlighted to underline McLaren’s status as the team to beat in 2026.

Same Drivers, Bigger Expectations

McLaren will enter the new F1 season with an unchanged driver line-up. Lando Norris, fresh off a title-winning campaign, is preparing to defend his crown after edging teammate Oscar Piastri in a dramatic 2025 season. Both drivers were present at the Bahrain launch alongside Team Principal Andrea Stella and CEO Zak Brown.

For Lando Norris, the livery represents unfinished business. He described the return of the championship colours as a reminder of last year’s success and a source of motivation heading into Formula 1’s reset season. Piastri echoed that sentiment, calling the papaya car “always fun to race” while acknowledging the scale of the challenge ahead.

Built for Formula 1’s New Rules

While the livery signals continuity, the car beneath it is anything but familiar. The MCL40 has been designed from a clean sheet under Formula 1’s new 2026 technical regulations. The car has already completed initial running during a Barcelona shakedown and will return to the track during a promotional filming day on February 10, ahead of official pre-season testing starting February 11.

Zak Brown emphasised that the design balances visual identity with aerodynamic performance, while thanking McLaren’s partners and fans for enabling the team to compete at the highest level.

Champions Start From Zero

Andrea Stella struck a cautious but confident tone, stressing that the regulation reset effectively wipes the slate clean. Despite entering 2026 as reigning champions, McLaren now faces renewed competition from major manufacturers across the grid.

With proven drivers, a stable leadership group, and momentum from recent success, McLaren believes it has the foundations to hit the ground running — but the real answers will come once the MCL40 turns laps in anger.

Loading...