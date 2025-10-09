Kanye West Delays ‘BULLY’ Again—Sets New November 7 Release Amid Growing Backlash

Kanye West has done it again. The 24-time Grammy-winning rapper and self-proclaimed “musical genius” has officially pushed back the release of his upcoming album BULLY—for the fourth time. Originally slated for a summer drop, the now much-delayed project is “arriving” on November 7, according to music outlet Kurrco and Genius, which recently updated the release date.

Fans, however, have grown accustomed to this pattern. Whether it’s Yandhi, Jesus Is King, or Donda 2, Ye’s album delays have become as predictable as they are frustrating. BULLY, expected to be his 11th solo studio LP, was first meant to arrive on June 15—chosen to coincide with the birthday of his eldest daughter, North West, and the anniversary of Yeezus, her favorite album by her father. But that date came and went.







Then came new promises. First, July 25. Then, September 26. Now, it’s November. Each time, Kanye West has offered little to no explanation, leaving fans oscillating between anticipation and exhaustion.

Over the summer, Ye released a five-track preview of BULLY, including “PREACHER MAN,” “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST,” and “DAMN,” followed by “LAST BREATH” and “LOSING YOUR MIND.” The brief rollout generated excitement, hinting at a raw, gospel-rap fusion that harks back to The Life of Pablo era. But as weeks turned into months, silence returned—along with skepticism.

Some insiders suggest the delay might be strategic. Kanye West’s new documentary, In Whose Name?, is currently playing in select theaters through October 25. The film, which chronicles his tumultuous career between 2018 and 2024, delves into his political controversies, erratic public behavior, and artistic transformation. Clips from the documentary have gone viral—most notably a tense 2018 backstage confrontation between Kanye West and SNL’s Michael Che following Ye’s on-air rant.

Observers speculate that Kanye West wants BULLY to drop after the documentary’s buzz peaks, allowing the project to serve as both a soundtrack and a statement of redemption. Still, critics aren’t buying it. Indeed, Ye’s unpredictability has blurred the line between spectacle and substance. Once hailed as hip-hop’s boundary-breaker, he now risks being seen as a performer caught in perpetual self-sabotage.

Still, the fascination remains. Each delay fuels the mythology around Kanye West—the genius, the provocateur, the artist at war with himself. Whether BULLY finally arrives on November 7 or not, fans will be watching, waiting, and debating.