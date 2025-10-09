Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Kanye West Delays ‘BULLY’ Again—Sets New November 7 Release Amid Growing Backlash

Kanye West Delays ‘BULLY’ Again—Sets New November 7 Release Amid Growing Backlash

Album Announcement

Kanye West Delays ‘BULLY’ Again—Sets New November 7 Release Amid Growing Backlash

Sound Plunge
Published on

Kanye West has done it again. The 24-time Grammy-winning rapper and self-proclaimed “musical genius” has officially pushed back the release of his upcoming album BULLY—for the fourth time. Originally slated for a summer drop, the now much-delayed project is “arriving” on November 7, according to music outlet Kurrco and Genius, which recently updated the release date.

Fans, however, have grown accustomed to this pattern. Whether it’s Yandhi, Jesus Is King, or Donda 2, Ye’s album delays have become as predictable as they are frustrating. BULLY, expected to be his 11th solo studio LP, was first meant to arrive on June 15—chosen to coincide with the birthday of his eldest daughter, North West, and the anniversary of Yeezus, her favorite album by her father. But that date came and went.



Then came new promises. First, July 25. Then, September 26. Now, it’s November. Each time, Kanye West has offered little to no explanation, leaving fans oscillating between anticipation and exhaustion.

Over the summer, Ye released a five-track preview of BULLY, including “PREACHER MAN,” “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST,” and “DAMN,” followed by “LAST BREATH” and “LOSING YOUR MIND.” The brief rollout generated excitement, hinting at a raw, gospel-rap fusion that harks back to The Life of Pablo era. But as weeks turned into months, silence returned—along with skepticism.

Kanye West's upcoming album 'Bully'

Kanye West’s upcoming album ‘Bully’

Some insiders suggest the delay might be strategic. Kanye West’s new documentary, In Whose Name?, is currently playing in select theaters through October 25. The film, which chronicles his tumultuous career between 2018 and 2024, delves into his political controversies, erratic public behavior, and artistic transformation. Clips from the documentary have gone viral—most notably a tense 2018 backstage confrontation between Kanye West and SNL’s Michael Che following Ye’s on-air rant.

Observers speculate that Kanye West wants BULLY to drop after the documentary’s buzz peaks, allowing the project to serve as both a soundtrack and a statement of redemption. Still, critics aren’t buying it. Indeed, Ye’s unpredictability has blurred the line between spectacle and substance. Once hailed as hip-hop’s boundary-breaker, he now risks being seen as a performer caught in perpetual self-sabotage.

Still, the fascination remains. Each delay fuels the mythology around Kanye West—the genius, the provocateur, the artist at war with himself. Whether BULLY finally arrives on November 7 or not, fans will be watching, waiting, and debating.

  • Kanye West Delays ‘BULLY’ Again—Sets New November 7 Release Amid Growing Backlash
  • Kanye West's upcoming album 'Bully'
  • Kanye West Delays ‘BULLY’ Again—Sets New November 7 Release Amid Growing Backlash
  • Kanye West's upcoming album 'Bully'

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Album Announcement

Tamil Nadu’s Chennai Esports Global Championship in Collaboration with Skyesports

Tamil Nadu’s Chennai Esports Global Championship in Collaboration with Skyesports
By October 9, 2025
Jonah Hill’s Jaw-Dropping Transformation Stuns Fans on Set of His New Movie ‘Cut Off’

Jonah Hill’s Jaw-Dropping Transformation Stuns Fans on Set of His New Movie ‘Cut Off’
By October 9, 2025
Christian Horner’s Red Bull Scandal Ends in £3 Million Settlement — Former Boss Eyes F1 Comeback

Christian Horner’s Red Bull Scandal Ends in £3 Million Settlement — Former Boss Eyes F1 Comeback
By October 9, 2025
Saoirse Ronan to Play Linda McCartney in Sam Mendes’ Ambitious Beatles Biopic Series

Saoirse Ronan to Play Linda McCartney in Sam Mendes’ Ambitious Beatles Biopic Series
By October 9, 2025
Jonah Hill’s Jaw-Dropping Transformation Stuns Fans on Set of His New Movie ‘Cut Off’

Jonah Hill’s Jaw-Dropping Transformation Stuns Fans on Set of His New Movie ‘Cut Off’
By October 9, 2025
Zelda Williams Condemns AI Videos of Her Father Robin Williams “Please, Just Stop” AI Deepfakes Hollywood AI actor

Zelda Williams Condemns AI Videos of Her Father Robin Williams: “Please, Just Stop”
By October 8, 2025
Tamil Nadu’s Chennai Esports Global Championship in Collaboration with Skyesports

Tamil Nadu’s Chennai Esports Global Championship in Collaboration with Skyesports
By October 9, 2025
LeBron James’ “Decision of All Decisions” Leaves Fans Shocked — It Was Just a Cognac Ad

LeBron James’ “Decision of All Decisions” Leaves Fans Shocked — It Was Just a Cognac Ad
By October 8, 2025
Mattel Partners with OpenAI to Test Sora 2, the Next-Gen AI Video Model Revolutionizing Toy Design

Mattel Partners with OpenAI to Test Sora 2, the Next-Gen AI Video Model Revolutionizing Toy Design
By October 7, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Zelda Williams Condemns AI Videos of Her Father Robin Williams “Please, Just Stop” AI Deepfakes Hollywood AI actor

Zelda Williams Condemns AI Videos of Her Father Robin Williams: “Please, Just Stop”
By October 8, 2025
Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors AI Report GPT-4

Deloitte to Refund Albanese Government After AI-Generated Report Filled With Errors
By October 8, 2025
OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD

OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD
By October 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Mobile Phones

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS

Food

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS
Drake’s Leaked Track “National Treasure” with Pressa Sparks Raptors Diss Debate

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s Leaked Track “National Treasure” with Pressa Sparks Raptors Diss Debate
To Top
Loading...