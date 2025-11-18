ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%

Drone manufacturer ideaForge Technology Ltd has landed one of its biggest defence deals of the year, securing a ₹100-crore supply order from the Indian Army. The order covers the company’s next-generation tactical unmanned aerial vehicle ZOLT and its advanced all-terrain VTOL drone SWITCH 2, sending ideaForge shares soaring more than 11% in Monday’s trading session.

A Major Boost to India’s Defence UAV Capabilities

According to the company, the capital emergency procurement order for ZOLT is valued at approximately ₹75 crore, following a rigorous military evaluation process. This included extensive field trials in electronic warfare (EW) environments, where drones must operate under communication interference, and strict country-of-origin validation—a key requirement for defence-grade indigenisation.

The additional ₹30-crore order for SWITCH 2 reinforces the Army’s growing reliance on ideaForge’s combat-proven platforms. SWITCH 2 is already deployed across various tactical operations and has been battle tested for ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) missions in high-threat zones.

Launched at Aero India 2025, both ZOLT and SWITCH V2 represent India’s rapid advancement in unmanned systems engineered for high-altitude, signal-contested battlefields.

ZOLT: Built for Modern Electronic Warfare

ideaForge describes ZOLT as a multi-role long-range ISR and precision payload platform, purpose-built for modern military environments. The UAV offers:

GNSS-denied autonomy, enabling navigation without GPS

Robust resistance to communication jamming

High-altitude and all-weather performance

Enhanced intelligence-gathering capabilities

These features make ZOLT particularly suited for frontline surveillance, border monitoring, and covert tactical operations.

In comparison, SWITCH V2 is a hybrid VTOL platform designed for rapid deployment and high-endurance ISR missions, with deliveries expected within six months, while ZOLT units are expected within 12 months.

Leadership Reacts to the Milestone Order

“This order underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class systems to our soldiers and shaping the future of UAV technology,” said Ankit Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of ideaForge. He emphasised the company’s focus on innovation, indigenisation, and electronic warfare resilience, all of which are critical for India’s defence modernization efforts.

Modern warfare is being redefined by UAV integration – enabling faster decisions, precision, and real-time awareness. Great to see the @adgpi showcasing next-gen UAVs, including our battle-tested SWITCH & NETRA, strengthening India’s defence under #AtmanirbharBharat. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/Ki65srW1jE — Ankit Mehta (@ankit_ideaForge) November 4, 2025

IdeaForge Share Price Jumps on the News

Following the announcement, ideaForge stock opened at ₹492.50 on the BSE and quickly surged to an intraday high of ₹519.90. Analysts say the stock is showing strong technical momentum, with a potential breakout above ₹560 setting the stage for a meaningful trend reversal.

Market experts believe sustained investor confidence, increased defence procurement, and ideaForge’s growing export ambitions could position the stock for long-term upside.