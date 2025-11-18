Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%

ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%

Defence

ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Drone manufacturer ideaForge Technology Ltd has landed one of its biggest defence deals of the year, securing a ₹100-crore supply order from the Indian Army. The order covers the company’s next-generation tactical unmanned aerial vehicle ZOLT and its advanced all-terrain VTOL drone SWITCH 2, sending ideaForge shares soaring more than 11% in Monday’s trading session.

A Major Boost to India’s Defence UAV Capabilities

According to the company, the capital emergency procurement order for ZOLT is valued at approximately ₹75 crore, following a rigorous military evaluation process. This included extensive field trials in electronic warfare (EW) environments, where drones must operate under communication interference, and strict country-of-origin validation—a key requirement for defence-grade indigenisation.

The additional ₹30-crore order for SWITCH 2 reinforces the Army’s growing reliance on ideaForge’s combat-proven platforms. SWITCH 2 is already deployed across various tactical operations and has been battle tested for ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) missions in high-threat zones.

Launched at Aero India 2025, both ZOLT and SWITCH V2 represent India’s rapid advancement in unmanned systems engineered for high-altitude, signal-contested battlefields.

ZOLT: Built for Modern Electronic Warfare

ideaForge describes ZOLT as a multi-role long-range ISR and precision payload platform, purpose-built for modern military environments. The UAV offers:

GNSS-denied autonomy, enabling navigation without GPS

Robust resistance to communication jamming

High-altitude and all-weather performance

Enhanced intelligence-gathering capabilities

These features make ZOLT particularly suited for frontline surveillance, border monitoring, and covert tactical operations.

In comparison, SWITCH V2 is a hybrid VTOL platform designed for rapid deployment and high-endurance ISR missions, with deliveries expected within six months, while ZOLT units are expected within 12 months.

Leadership Reacts to the Milestone Order

“This order underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class systems to our soldiers and shaping the future of UAV technology,” said Ankit Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of ideaForge. He emphasised the company’s focus on innovation, indigenisation, and electronic warfare resilience, all of which are critical for India’s defence modernization efforts.

IdeaForge Share Price Jumps on the News

Following the announcement, ideaForge stock opened at ₹492.50 on the BSE and quickly surged to an intraday high of ₹519.90. Analysts say the stock is showing strong technical momentum, with a potential breakout above ₹560 setting the stage for a meaningful trend reversal.

Market experts believe sustained investor confidence, increased defence procurement, and ideaForge’s growing export ambitions could position the stock for long-term upside.

  • ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%
  • ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Defence

ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%

ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%
By November 18, 2025
Russia’s New AI Humanoid Robot 'AIDOL' Falls on Stage During Highly-Publicized Debut

Russia’s New AI Humanoid Robot Falls on Stage During Highly-Publicized Debut
By November 14, 2025
Italy Investigates Shocking Claims of ‘Sniper Safaris’ During Bosnia’s War

Italy Investigates Shocking Claims of ‘Sniper Safaris’ During Bosnia’s War
By November 14, 2025
‘Moana’ Live-Action Trailer Makes Waves as Disney Unveils First Look at 2026 Epic

‘Moana’ Live-Action Trailer Makes Waves as Disney Unveils First Look at 2026 Epic
By November 18, 2025
Grey’s Anatomy Fall Finale Shocks Fans With Emergency Surgery, Breakups & A Devastating Diagnosis

Grey’s Anatomy Fall Finale Shocks Fans With Emergency Surgery, Breakups & A Devastating Diagnosis
By November 14, 2025
Emerald Fennell Unleashes Bold, Erotic ‘Wuthering Heights’ Trailer Featuring New Charli XCX Song Margot Robbie Jacob Elordi

Emerald Fennell Unleashes Bold, Erotic ‘Wuthering Heights’ Trailer Featuring New Charli XCX Song
By November 14, 2025
ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%

ideaForge Secures ₹100-Crore Indian Army Contract, Stock Surges 11%
By November 18, 2025
Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures-1

Wendy’s to Shutter Hundreds of U.S. Restaurants Amid Struggling Sales and Inflation Pressures
By November 11, 2025
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
By November 6, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Russia’s New AI Humanoid Robot 'AIDOL' Falls on Stage During Highly-Publicized Debut

Russia’s New AI Humanoid Robot Falls on Stage During Highly-Publicized Debut
By November 14, 2025
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 — Everything to Know About the Replayable Co-op Endgame Experience Activison

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — Everything to Know About the Replayable Co-op Endgame Experience
By November 13, 2025
Marvel Rivals Celebrates Anniversary with Free 2,500 Units and Jeff the Shark Skin Ahead of Season 5 Launch

Marvel Rivals Celebrates Anniversary with Free 2,500 Units and Jeff the Shark Skin Ahead of Season 5 Launch
By November 13, 2025
Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search

Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search
By November 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Bra Comfort First, Care Always Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being

Comfort First, Care Always: Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being
By October 27, 2025
Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times

Aviation

Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Advertising

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
To Top
Loading...