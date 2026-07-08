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California Judge Dismisses Charges Against Radiologist Accused of Driving Tesla Off Cliff

California Judge Dismisses Charges Against Radiologist Accused of Driving Tesla Off Cliff Dharmesh Patel

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California Judge Dismisses Charges Against Radiologist Accused of Driving Tesla Off Cliff

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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A California judge has dismissed all criminal charges against a radiologist, Dharmesh Patel, accused of deliberately driving his Tesla off a coastal cliff with his family inside after he completed a court-approved mental health diversion program.

The ruling ends one of California’s most closely watched criminal cases involving mental health treatment and the justice system, nearly three years after the dramatic crash left all four family members seriously injured but alive.

Charges Dismissed After Two Years of Treatment

Dharmesh Patel, 45, had been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder following the January 2023 crash along the scenic Pacific Coast Highway in San Mateo County.

Authorities alleged Patel intentionally drove his Tesla approximately 250 feet over a cliff while his wife and two young children were passengers.

Despite the severity of the plunge, all four occupants survived the incident, which rescue officials at the time described as extraordinary.

On Monday, the court dismissed the charges after Patel completed a two-year mental health diversion program supervised by mental health professionals, including a psychiatrist and a family therapist.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, the court was legally required to dismiss the case once Patel fulfilled all treatment requirements under California’s diversion statute.

Dharmesh Patel and Family

Dharmesh Patel and Family

Mental Health Was Central to the Case

The case took a significant turn in 2024 when a judge determined Patel qualified for California’s mental health diversion program rather than proceeding to a criminal trial.

Defense attorneys argued that Patel had been experiencing severe depression accompanied by hallucinations at the time of the crash.

Court records indicated Patel reportedly believed his children were at risk of being kidnapped and trafficked, claims prosecutors said reflected serious delusional thinking during the incident.

California’s mental health diversion law, introduced in recent years, allows eligible defendants suffering from qualifying mental illnesses to receive treatment instead of prosecution, provided they complete court-ordered programs.

Upon successful completion, criminal charges can be dismissed and the case removed from the individual’s record.

Prosecutors Opposed Diversion

The decision to place Patel in the diversion program was strongly opposed by prosecutors.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe has repeatedly argued that serious violent offences, including attempted murder, should not qualify for mental health diversion.

Following Monday’s dismissal, Wagstaffe said the court had little discretion once Patel completed the program, adding that prosecutors continue to support legislative efforts to exclude certain violent crimes from diversion eligibility.

Officials indicated they intend to work with California lawmakers to seek changes to the law in future legislative sessions.

Family Reunited After Proceedings

During his treatment, Patel was released under strict court supervision.

He lived with relatives in the San Francisco Bay Area while complying with several conditions, including wearing a GPS monitoring device, surrendering his passport and driver’s license, and making regular court appearances.

The court later approved supervised contact with his wife and children, eventually allowing family outings.

Patel’s wife publicly supported his treatment throughout the proceedings, telling the court she had forgiven her husband and did not want criminal prosecution to continue.

She also stated that their children wished to have their father back in their lives.

Following Monday’s hearing, Patel reunited with his wife outside the courtroom before the pair departed together.

Medical Career Remains Uncertain

Although the criminal case has concluded, Patel’s medical career faces separate challenges.

Following his arrest, the Medical Board of California barred him from practicing medicine while the criminal proceedings remained active.

Board records show Patel formally surrendered his California medical license in December 2025, effectively ending his authorization to practice in the state.

The dismissal closes the criminal chapter of a case that sparked national debate over mental illness, criminal responsibility and whether California’s diversion laws should extend to defendants facing allegations involving violent offences.

  • California Judge Dismisses Charges Against Radiologist Accused of Driving Tesla Off Cliff Dharmesh Patel
  • California Judge Dismisses Charges Against Radiologist Accused of Driving Tesla Off Cliff Dharmesh Patel

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