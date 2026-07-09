Green Day Releases ‘I’m Never Gonna R.I.P.’ Ahead of Nimrods Movie and Soundtrack

Legendary punk rock band Green Day has released a brand-new single, “I’m Never Gonna R.I.P.”, while unveiling the complete soundtrack for its upcoming coming-of-age comedy Nimrods.

The energetic track marks the band’s first major original release tied to the film and offers fans a glimpse into what promises to be one of the biggest rock movie soundtracks of the year.

A Classic Rock Spirit Meets Green Day Energy

“I’m Never Gonna R.I.P.” blends early rock-and-roll influences with Green Day’s signature punk attitude. Built around a swinging rhythm reminiscent of vintage rock classics, the song is driven by crunchy guitars, infectious hooks, and rebellious lyrics.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong delivers a defiant message throughout the song, singing about refusing to surrender despite life’s challenges.

The track captures the youthful, carefree spirit that has defined Green Day’s music for more than three decades while introducing a fresh sonic twist inspired by the earliest era of rock music.

Soundtrack Packed With Green Day Hits

Alongside the new single, Green Day revealed the full soundtrack for Nimrods, featuring 30 tracks that span the band’s extensive catalog.

The soundtrack includes fan favorites such as “Basket Case,” “Longview,” “American Idiot,” “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” “Brain Stew,” and “Good Riddance.”

Fans will also get access to four previously unreleased live performances recorded during the band’s concert at the Palladium in Los Angeles.

The album concludes with the newly released “I’m Never Gonna R.I.P.,” positioning the song as one of the soundtrack’s biggest highlights.

The soundtrack will be available from July 31 across digital platforms as well as CD, cassette, and multiple vinyl editions.

Fictional Band Takes Center Stage

While Green Day’s music dominates the soundtrack, Nimrods also introduces audiences to Analog Dogs, the fictional pop-punk band that forms the heart of the movie.

The soundtrack includes several original songs performed by Analog Dogs, alongside contributions from artists including Ultra Q, McKenna Grace, and The Paradox.

The diverse track list is designed to blend classic Green Day anthems with fresh material supporting the film’s storyline.

A Coming-of-Age Story Inspired by Punk Dreams

Nimrods follows a young band that believes it has won the opportunity to open for Green Day during a New Year’s Eve concert in Los Angeles. Unaware that the invitation is actually a prank, the aspiring musicians embark on a cross-country journey determined to chase their dream.

The film stars Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, and Ryan Foust, with supporting performances from Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Fred Armisen, and McKenna Grace.

Green Day members also appear in the movie, serving both as performers and producers.

Global Release Set for August

The film is scheduled for an international theatrical rollout beginning with special screenings in August before expanding to wider cinema releases.

Industry observers expect Nimrods to resonate with longtime Green Day fans while introducing a younger generation to the band’s enduring influence on punk rock culture.

The release of “I’m Never Gonna R.I.P.” reinforces Green Day’s ability to evolve while remaining true to the energetic spirit that made the band one of modern rock’s defining acts.

With a nostalgic soundtrack, new original music and a story celebrating friendship, ambition and punk music, Nimrods is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated music-centered films.