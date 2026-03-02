Connect with us
Middle East on Edge: Israel Strikes Lebanon as Iran Conflict Spirals

News

Middle East on Edge: Israel Strikes Lebanon as Iran Conflict Spirals

The escalating Iran conflict entered a dangerous new phase as Israel launched airstrikes in Lebanon following missile and drone attacks by Hezbollah. The cross-border exchange marks a significant expansion of hostilities, raising concerns of a full-scale regional war in the Middle East.

Israeli officials said the strikes targeted Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut’s southern suburbs and senior militant figures. Lebanese state media reported casualties and widespread damage in affected areas.

The developments come amid ongoing U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran, dramatically shifting the region’s security landscape.

Missile and Drone Attacks Across the Gulf

Iranian forces reportedly launched missiles and drones toward Israel and U.S.-allied positions in the Gulf. Explosions were heard in multiple cities, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Tehran, as air raid sirens sounded and air defense systems activated.

In Kuwait, authorities confirmed aerial incidents involving U.S. military aircraft, while security alerts were issued near diplomatic compounds. Drone threats were also reported near Gulf states, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, underscoring the widening scope of the conflict.

In Europe, a drone strike hit a British military facility at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. Officials described the damage as limited, but the attack marked a rare spillover beyond the Middle East.

Political Fallout and Leadership Uncertainty in Iran

The air campaign follows a dramatic escalation that included the death of Iran’s long-time Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, a development that has left Iran’s political future uncertain.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that a temporary leadership council has assumed responsibilities while the country navigates the crisis.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump defended the ongoing military operation, stating it could continue for weeks. He has publicly urged Iranian citizens and security forces to oppose their leadership, framing the campaign as a strategic turning point.

Global Oil Prices and Markets React

The conflict’s expansion has sent shockwaves through global markets. Oil prices surged sharply as concerns mounted over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies where roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil trade passes.

Shipping activity slowed dramatically, and major airlines rerouted flights as key regional airports temporarily shut down. Investors reacted with volatility across equities, energy markets, and currency trading.

Economic analysts warn that a prolonged Middle East conflict could stall global recovery efforts and intensify inflationary pressures worldwide.

A Region Bracing for Prolonged Conflict

Military analysts caution that without a clear diplomatic path forward, the Israel-Iran conflict risks evolving into a broader confrontation involving multiple state and non-state actors.

While Israel has not announced plans for a ground invasion of Lebanon, the opening of a Hezbollah front significantly complicates the security equation. At the same time, Iranian retaliatory strikes on allied bases highlight the conflict’s unpredictable trajectory.

With missiles crossing borders, oil markets rattled, and civilians caught in the middle, the Middle East stands at one of its most volatile crossroads in decades — and the world is watching closely.

