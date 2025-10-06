Rush Announces 2026 “Fifty Something” Reunion Tour

Connect with us

After more than a decade off the road and five years after the death of legendary drummer Neil Peart, Rush founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are bringing their music back to the stage. The iconic prog-rock band has confirmed a 12-date North American run called the “Fifty Something” Tour, set for summer 2026.

The trek will celebrate 50-plus years of Rush’s genre-defining music and honor Peart’s enduring legacy. “Alex and I have done some serious soul searching,” Lee said in a statement. “We miss it, and it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of RUSH music … to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of RUSH songs in a handful of cities.”



Anika Nilles Joins on Drums

Joining Lee and Lifeson will be acclaimed German drummer Anika Nilles, formerly of Jeff Beck’s touring band. Nilles has released four solo albums and is celebrated for her intricate grooves and compositional skill. Both Peart’s widow, Carrie Nuttall-Peart, and daughter Olivia Peart have publicly blessed the tour, praising Rush for “entering this new chapter” while honoring Neil’s “singular musicianship.”

Lee hinted they might add “another musician or two” to free up himself and Lifeson for “some new fancy dance steps” and to expand the band’s sound.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rush (@rush)

Where and When to See Rush Live

The “Fifty Something” Tour begins with two nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on June 7 and 9, then heads to Mexico City, Fort Worth, Chicago, New York, Toronto, and wraps in Cleveland on September 17. Each show will feature two sets and a rotating setlist of about 35 songs — a deep dive into the Rush catalog for both casual listeners and hardcore fans.

Rush Reunion Tour

Rush Reunion Tour

Fans can register for the artist presale at livemu.sc/rush by Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Presales begin Oct. 13 at noon local time for the U.S. and Canada and Oct. 16 at noon local time for Mexico. Additional presales include Citi cardholders in the U.S. and American Express cardholders in Canada. The general on-sale starts Oct. 17 at noon local time (11 a.m. local for Mexico) at rush.com.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rush (@rush)

Lee stressed that Rush is not trying to be “Rush 2.0” but rather to pay homage to their music and to their “lost brother.” With Nilles on drums, the duo promises a show that will feel both familiar and fresh. For fans who thought Rush’s live days were over, the “Fifty Something” Tour is shaping up to be an unmissable event.

Loading...