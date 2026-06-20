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Ronaldinho Returns to Football at 46 as Brazilian Icon Signs Surprise Deal With Italian Club

Ronaldinho Returns to Football at 46 as Brazilian Icon Signs Surprise Deal With Italian Club Italian club Ravenna FC

Football

Ronaldinho Returns to Football at 46 as Brazilian Icon Signs Surprise Deal With Italian Club

The former Barcelona and AC Milan star retired from professional football after leaving Fluminense FC in 2015 and officially stepped away from the game several years later. However, Ravenna FC officials have clarified that Ronaldinho’s new role is strictly off the field.
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Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho is making headlines once again after signing a deal with Italian club Ravenna FC, sparking excitement among fans who initially believed the former superstar was preparing for an unlikely return to competitive football.

The 46-year-old World Cup winner has agreed to work with the Italian Serie C club, although the arrangement will not see him return to professional action on the pitch.

Instead, Ronaldinho’s involvement will focus on promotional and marketing activities designed to raise the club’s international profile.

Ronaldinho Signs Deal With Ravenna FC

News of Ronaldinho’s agreement with Ravenna FC quickly spread across the football world, with many supporters initially assuming the Brazilian icon was set for a remarkable playing comeback.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan star retired from professional football after leaving Fluminense FC in 2015 and officially stepped away from the game several years later.

However, Ravenna FC officials have clarified that Ronaldinho’s new role is strictly off the field.

The Brazilian is expected to be officially unveiled during a special event in Miami next week before beginning his ambassadorial duties with the club.

A Marketing Coup for the Italian Side

Ronaldinho remains one of the most recognizable football figures in the world, making his partnership a major boost for Ravenna FC.

Speaking about the agreement, Ronaldinho expressed enthusiasm about joining the project.

“New colours, same smile,” he said. “Football has always been a source of joy for me, and I want to bring that same spirit to Ravenna.”

Club owner Ignazio Cipriani described the move as a dream come true.

“Acquiring Ronaldinho is absolutely extraordinary for the club,” Cipriani said. “He was my idol, and his impact on football goes beyond what he achieved on the pitch.”

No Serie C Comeback Planned

Despite widespread speculation, Ravenna officials have firmly ruled out any competitive return for Ronaldinho.

The club’s honorary vice-president, Ariedo Braida, confirmed that the Brazilian legend will not feature in Serie C matches during the 2026-27 season.

“Ronaldinho will do a marketing event with us, but he won’t play for Ravenna,” Braida explained. “I wish he were still able to play because he was a phenomenon.”

Braida also highlighted their long-standing relationship dating back to Ronaldinho’s successful spell with AC Milan.

Still a Global Football Icon

The announcement comes while Ronaldinho remains heavily involved in football-related events worldwide.

He recently attended Brazil’s World Cup match against Haiti, appearing alongside fellow Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário. Both icons received loud applause from supporters inside the stadium.

More than a decade after his final top-level appearances, Ronaldinho continues to enjoy immense popularity thanks to a career that included a FIFA World Cup title, a Ballon d’Or award, and unforgettable spells with clubs such as FC Barcelona and AC Milan.

While fans hoping for one final dance on the pitch may be disappointed, Ronaldinho’s return to football ensures his influence on the game remains as strong as ever.

  • Ronaldinho Returns to Football at 46 as Brazilian Icon Signs Surprise Deal With Italian Club Italian club Ravenna FC
  • Ronaldinho Returns to Football at 46 as Brazilian Icon Signs Surprise Deal With Italian Club Italian club Ravenna FC

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