Alexey Molchanov Breaks Freediving World Record with 126m Single-Breath Dive in Cyprus

Russian freediving legend Alexey Molchanov has set a new world record by plunging 126 meters (413 feet) into the Mediterranean Sea on a single breath during the AIDA Freediving World Championships in Limassol, Cyprus. The 37-year-old athlete extended his own record, which he previously set at 125 meters in 2024.

Molchanov descended in the no-limits, constant-weight apnea discipline, relying solely on a headlamp, rope for guidance, and a pair of fins—without any oxygen tanks or propulsion devices. The dive, which lasted four minutes and 32 seconds, was a masterclass in breath control, mental focus, and physical endurance. As he resurfaced, spectators erupted in applause while Molchanov signaled the universal “okay” hand gesture to confirm the successful attempt.







Known worldwide as the greatest competitive freediver of his generation, Alexey Molchanov continues to push the boundaries of human physiology under extreme underwater conditions. Freediving, especially at depths beyond 100 meters, challenges the body’s ability to manage oxygen, pressure, and buoyancy. Every dive carries inherent risk, making Molchanov’s achievement all the more remarkable.

“This dive wasn’t just about breaking a record,” Molchanov said in a post-dive interview. “It was about exploring the limits of what we can do as humans underwater and inspiring others in the sport to dream bigger.” His words underscore a career defined by discipline, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Molchanov’s new record adds another entry to his already impressive list of world records, which includes multiple championships and accolades in different freediving disciplines. He is renowned for his mental resilience, ability to maintain composure under extreme pressure, and deep understanding of his own physiological limits—a combination that makes him nearly unparalleled in the sport.

The AIDA Freediving World Championships, held this year in Limassol, have become a global platform for athletes to push themselves in various categories, including constant weight, free immersion, and dynamic apnea. Molchanov’s achievement not only cements his legacy but also elevates the visibility of freediving as an extreme sport that demands strength, precision, and unyielding focus.

As the freediving community celebrates Molchanov’s historic dive, his record serves as an inspiration for athletes and enthusiasts worldwide. The new benchmark demonstrates that, with discipline and preparation, the human body can achieve feats once thought impossible—diving deeper than 126 meters on a single breath without assistance.