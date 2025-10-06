Aurelien Fontenoy Breaks World Record Cycling Up the Eiffel Tower

Paris witnessed an extraordinary feat this week as French cyclist and social media phenomenon Aurelien Fontenoy became the fastest athlete ever to cycle up the Eiffel Tower. According to the monument’s operator, Fontenoy scaled the landmark’s 686 steps to its second-floor platform in just 12 minutes and 30 seconds, shattering the previous record by almost seven minutes.

The Record-Breaking Ride

Aurelien Fontenoy, a professional mountain biker known for his daring stunts, was not allowed to set his feet on the ground at any point during the climb — a strict requirement to claim the world record. The feat required not only physical endurance but also precision and balance to navigate the Eiffel Tower’s narrow and winding staircases.







“I did not expect to take this little time,” Aurelien Fontenoy said after his record-breaking ride. Calling the Eiffel Tower “a symbol,” he added, “It is really the monument that I wanted to climb.”

Part of ‘The Climb’ Project

This accomplishment is the latest chapter in Aurelien Fontenoy’s ambitious project “The Climb,” which documents his attempts to conquer some of the world’s most iconic towers on his bike. In 2021, he scaled the 140-metre-high Trinity Tower in La Défense, Paris, climbing 768 steps and 33 floors. Earlier this year, he cycled up Tallinn’s TV Tower in Estonia, further cementing his reputation as a pioneer of vertical cycling challenges.

Aurelien Fontenoy’s ability to blend extreme sports with social media storytelling has helped him build a devoted global following. His videos often go viral, inspiring viewers with a mix of athleticism, creativity, and breathtaking urban landscapes.

The Eiffel Tower climb is more than just a record — it’s a symbol of the growing intersection between extreme sports and digital influence. Aurelien Fontenoy’s feats highlight the potential of social platforms to elevate niche sports into mainstream spectacles. By broadcasting his climbs to millions, he has transformed once-obscure endurance challenges into events watched worldwide.

As the Societe d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel noted, Fontenoy’s climb showcased not only athletic prowess but also the enduring appeal of France’s most famous monument. With each record attempt, the cyclist pushes the boundaries of what’s possible on two wheels, inspiring a new generation of riders and content creators alike.