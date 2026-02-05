Canada Issues Heightened Cuba Travel Advisory: Should Tourists Be Concerned?

The Canadian government has updated its travel advisory for Cuba, urging travellers to “exercise a high degree of caution” due to worsening shortages of electricity, fuel, food, water, and medicine. The warning, issued this week, has raised fresh concerns for Canadians planning winter vacations to one of the country’s most popular Caribbean destinations.

According to the travel advisory, Cuba’s situation is increasingly unpredictable, with daily power outages and fuel shortages that could disrupt flights, transportation, and even resort operations on short notice. While the country remains open to tourists, the federal government cautions that conditions could deteriorate rapidly.

Tourism declines as outages worsen

Tourism has long been a lifeline for Cuba’s economy, generating billions of U.S. dollars annually and drawing large numbers of Canadian visitors. However, new data from Cuba’s national statistics agency suggests travel demand is softening. Canadian arrivals dropped by 12% through December 2025 compared to the previous year, while overall international tourism fell 17% in the same period.

The decline comes amid a deepening energy crisis. Cuba’s aging electrical grid now relies on scheduled blackouts that can last up to 20 hours a day, along with sudden outages that may last more than 24 hours. While major resorts typically operate on backup generators, the advisory warns that fuel shortages could limit generator use, affecting food service, water supply, air conditioning, and hotel amenities.

Resorts say operations remain stable

Despite the warning, Cuba’s tourism authorities insist that resort areas are operating normally. The Cuba Tourist Board in Toronto stated that fuel, food, and essential supplies were secured ahead of the 2025–26 winter season, emphasizing that Canada remains Cuba’s largest tourism market.

The board also cited figures suggesting Canadian arrivals rose 15% year-over-year between November 2025 and January 2026, highlighting mixed signals about travel confidence.

Canadian airlines and tour operators are closely monitoring the situation. Air Canada and WestJet say they continue to operate scheduled flights while following government guidance. Travel agencies report that repeat visitors are still booking trips, though first-time travellers appear more hesitant.

Safety, health, and insurance concerns

Travel insurance experts warn that the advisory sits just below Canada’s “avoid non-essential travel” level. Martin Firestone, president of Toronto-based Travel Secure, cautioned travellers to think beyond beaches and resorts.

Power failures could impact hospitals, pharmacies, transportation, and communication, he noted, raising questions about access to medical care during emergencies. Fuel shortages have also disrupted taxis and excursions, with reports of long lineups and occasional altercations at gas stations.

Locals bear the brunt, experts say

Some experts argue that tourists are shielded from the worst effects of Cuba’s crisis. Tamanisha John, a York University professor who studies Caribbean development, noted that visitors are often prioritized during shortages and that Cuba continues to have one of the lowest crime rates in the region.

She also suggested that geopolitical tensions—particularly renewed U.S. pressure on Cuba following recent events in Venezuela—may be influencing travel advisories as much as on-the-ground safety risks.

For now, Cuba remains open and accessible, but the updated advisory signals higher uncertainty. Travellers are encouraged to stay informed, confirm contingency plans with airlines and resorts, and consider comprehensive travel insurance.

While many Canadians continue to enjoy safe vacations on the island, the government’s message is clear: plan carefully, expect disruptions, and weigh the risks before booking a Cuban getaway.