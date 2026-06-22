Meloni Fires Back at Trump: ‘Focus on Your Own Popularity’ as US-Italy Rift Deepens

A growing war of words between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified, exposing a widening diplomatic rift between the two leaders once viewed as close political allies.

The latest exchange erupted after Trump questioned Meloni’s popularity in Italy and criticized her stance on U.S. military operations and Iran policy. Meloni responded forcefully, telling the American president to focus on his own political standing rather than hers.

Meloni Rejects Trump’s Criticism

In a statement shared on social media, Giorgia Meloni described Trump’s remarks as “constant, unprovoked attacks” and dismissed his comments about her domestic approval ratings.

“As for my popularity, being your friend has certainly not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you,” Meloni wrote.

“My popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.”

Her response came after Trump claimed the Italian leader was “doing poorly” politically and suggested she was not sufficiently supportive of U.S. efforts aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Dispute Over Military Operations

Trump also accused Italy of creating logistical challenges for American military activities by restricting access to Italian air facilities.

Meloni pushed back against the allegation, emphasizing that longstanding agreements govern military cooperation between Italy and the United States.

She stressed that such arrangements must be respected and cannot be altered outside established legal frameworks while she remains prime minister.

The disagreement reflects broader tensions over foreign policy decisions and military strategy in the Middle East, particularly following recent U.S. actions involving Iran.

G7 Summit Comments Spark Further Controversy

The diplomatic spat gained additional attention after both leaders attended the recent G7 summit in France.

Although the pair were photographed speaking together and initially appeared cordial, tensions resurfaced after Trump claimed in a media interview that Meloni had repeatedly begged for a photograph with him.

According to Trump, the Italian leader “begged” for a photo opportunity during the summit. Meloni strongly rejected the assertion, saying she was surprised by the comments and insisting that neither she nor Italy “ever beg.”

The remark quickly became a major topic of discussion in Italian political circles, drawing reactions from leaders across the political spectrum.

Once-Close Allies Face New Challenges

Meloni and Trump have historically shared ideological similarities and maintained a relatively close political relationship.

The Italian prime minister was notably the only European leader to attend Trump’s presidential inauguration in January 2025, highlighting the strength of ties between the two figures at the time.

However, recent disputes suggest that the relationship may be under increasing strain.

The tensions have also had diplomatic consequences, with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reportedly canceling a planned trip to the United States.

What the Feud Means

While disagreements between allies are not unusual in international politics, the public nature of the exchanges has attracted significant global attention.

The dispute highlights growing differences over foreign policy, military cooperation, and diplomatic priorities at a time when both countries face complex international challenges.

Whether the latest clash is a temporary disagreement or the sign of a deeper realignment in U.S.-Italy relations remains to be seen. For now, the public confrontation between Meloni and Trump has become one of the most closely watched political stories on both sides of the Atlantic.