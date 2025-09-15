Ireland and Netherlands Threaten Eurovision Boycott Over Israel’s Participation in 2026 Contest

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026, set to celebrate its 70th anniversary in Vienna, is already facing geopolitical turbulence. Broadcasters in Ireland and the Netherlands have announced they will boycott the event if Israel is permitted to participate.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ and Dutch broadcaster AvroTros both cited Israel’s actions in Gaza and restrictions on press freedom as reasons for their withdrawal. The move follows years of growing protests at Eurovision events in Malmö (2024) and Basel (2025), where Israel’s participation sparked large-scale demonstrations.

Ireland Takes the First Stand

On Thursday, RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst said Ireland’s final decision would hinge on the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) ruling on Israel’s inclusion.

“RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation would be unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza,” Bakhurst said. He also cited the targeted killing of journalists, lack of media access to Gaza, and the plight of hostages still held by Hamas.

The statement quickly drew support from Irish Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers, who said he “supports and respects” RTÉ’s stance. The National Union of Journalists’ Dublin branch welcomed the move as a reflection of Irish public opinion and urged other broadcasters to join.

The Netherlands Follows Suit

A day later, AvroTros, the Dutch public broadcaster, echoed Ireland’s position, calling Israel’s inclusion “at odds with the values of public broadcasting.”

AvroTros cited “the high number of journalists that have died in Gaza” and ongoing restrictions on press freedom as justification. “The Netherlands’ participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will not be possible as long as Israel remains admitted,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

Calls for Wider Action Across Europe

The boycott debate is expanding. Spanish and Slovenian broadcasters have reportedly raised the issue with the EBU, and Irish songwriter Phil Coulter has called on the UK to withdraw as well if Israel competes. Coulter, who co-wrote Eurovision’s 1967 winning song Puppet on a String, said he was “100% behind RTÉ.”

The BBC, which broadcasts Eurovision in the UK, has not yet commented.

EBU Response and Next Steps

Eurovision Director Martin Green acknowledged the “concerns and deeply held views around the ongoing conflict” and said the EBU was consulting with members before making a final decision. Broadcasters have until mid-December to confirm participation.

While Israel’s status remains uncertain, the controversy threatens to overshadow what should be a celebratory milestone for Eurovision, watched by over 166 million viewers in 2025.

A Contest in Crisis?

The decision could reshape Eurovision’s future, raising questions about whether the event can remain politically neutral. If more broadcasters join Ireland and the Netherlands, the Vienna 2026 contest may be defined less by music and more by geopolitics.