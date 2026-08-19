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Gunfire Erupts Near Tupac Shakur Murder Trial as Family Leaves Las Vegas Courthouse

Gunfire Erupts Near Tupac Shakur Murder Trial as Family Leaves Las Vegas Courthouse Duane Keffe D Davis

Hip Hop/ Rap

Gunfire Erupts Near Tupac Shakur Murder Trial as Family Leaves Las Vegas Courthouse

Sound Plunge

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A reported shooting outside a Las Vegas business unfolded as Tupac Shakur’s family left court during the second day of the long-awaited trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, adding a stunning moment of tension to proceedings surrounding the rapper’s 1996 killing.

The incident occurred Tuesday, Aug. 18, as members of Tupac’s family stepped away from the Clark County Regional Justice Center for lunch. Police rushed into the surrounding downtown area after multiple reports of gunfire, although authorities said they could not immediately confirm that anyone had been shot.

The startling development came as prosecutors presented jurors with critical evidence from the night Tupac was killed nearly 30 years ago.

Police Swarm Las Vegas Streets After Gunfire Reports

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, dispatchers received several calls shortly after 1 p.m. reporting possible gunshots inside a business in the 500 block of Casino Center Boulevard near Bonneville Street.

Officers flooded the area, with witnesses reporting a heavy police presence and at least one officer carrying a large weapon.

Authorities investigated reports that gunshots may have originated inside a nearby Starbucks. Police ultimately said they had not located a victim or confirmed an active shooting scene.

The investigation remained ongoing, but the incident did not interrupt the Tupac murder trial.

Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, had just left the courthouse with her brother, Mopreme Shakur. She briefly stopped to thank reporters covering the proceedings before the family departed.

The family later returned to court to continue watching testimony.

Tupac Attack Video Shown to Jurors

Inside the courtroom, prosecutors continued building their case against Davis, who has pleaded not guilty to murder with a deadly weapon. Jurors were shown surveillance footage from the MGM Grand on Sept. 7, 1996, hours before Tupac was fatally shot.

The video captured a confrontation involving Tupac’s entourage and Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, Davis’ nephew. Prosecutors allege the beating became the motive for the subsequent shooting.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal has argued that Tupac’s killing was an act of retaliation.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, however, is not accused of being the gunman.

Prosecutors allege he was involved in planning the attack and passed a firearm to someone sitting in the back of the white Cadillac from which the shots were fired.

Tupac Murder Night with Suge Knight

Tupac Murder Night with Suge Knight

Who Killed Tupac Shakur?

The case centers on what happened after Tupac and his entourage encountered Anderson following the Mike Tyson fight.

Later that night, Tupac was riding alongside Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight in a black BMW when another vehicle pulled alongside them.

Gunfire erupted. Tupac was struck multiple times and died six days later at age 25.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was eventually arrested and charged in 2023 after years of investigation. Prosecutors now point to his public statements, interviews and 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, as key elements of their case.

The defense has aggressively challenged that evidence, arguing that Davis’ book was written partly for financial gain and that its claims should not automatically be treated as factual.

Defense Calls Prosecution Case “Fiction”

Defense attorney Michael Sanft has questioned why investigators did not prosecute Davis decades earlier if they had sufficient evidence.

The defense argues that the prosecution’s case relies heavily on statements made years after the shooting and contains gaps in the original investigation.

Prosecutors counter that Duane “Keffe D” Davis repeatedly placed himself at the center of events surrounding Tupac’s death and that his later public accounts helped revive the cold case.

The trial is expected to last several weeks, with dozens of witnesses potentially taking the stand.

Tupac Trial Reopens One of Hip-Hop’s Biggest Mysteries

Tupac Shakur’s death remains one of the most enduring mysteries in music history. The rapper became an international icon despite dying at just 25, and his influence continues across hip-hop, film and popular culture.

Now, nearly three decades after the Las Vegas shooting, his family is sitting through a trial that could finally determine whether anyone is held legally responsible.

And as Tuesday’s unexpected police response demonstrated, the case surrounding Tupac remains as explosive as ever.

  • Gunfire Erupts Near Tupac Shakur Murder Trial as Family Leaves Las Vegas Courthouse Duane Keffe D Davis
  • Tupac Murder Night with Suge Knight
  • Gunfire Erupts Near Tupac Shakur Murder Trial as Family Leaves Las Vegas Courthouse Duane Keffe D Davis
  • Tupac Murder Night with Suge Knight

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